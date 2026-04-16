Chronic Use Of Melatonin Can Be Harmful, Warns Neurologist; All Side Effects Explained

Sleep issues have become increasingly common due to various factors in modern life. Stress from work, lifestyle changes, increased screen time, and the prevalence of artificial light have disrupted natural sleep patterns. Many people struggle with insomnia, which is characterised by difficulty falling asleep, staying asleep, or waking up too early. As a result, melatonin has become a widely used supplement to promote better sleep. It has become a popular choice primarily because it effectively targets the modern lifestyle factors, such as blue light exposure and irregular schedules that disrupt our body's natural sleep-wake cycle.

For the unversed, melatonin is a hormone that regulates sleep-wake cycles. Melatonin supplements are designed to mimic this natural hormone and signal to the body that it's time to rest. They help promote the onset of sleep, making it easier for individuals to fall asleep and improve overall sleep quality. These supplements are easily available and can be effective for short-term use.

Overuse of melatonin

As sleep issues have become more prevalent, many individuals may overconsume melatonin, leading to several side effects. Dr. Kapil Kumar Singhal, Director - Neurology at Medanta Hospital, Noida, warns that long-term use of melatonin can disrupt the body's natural rhythms for getting to sleep and waking up.

"Although many people feel that melatonin supplementation poses little risk to them, as much as being included as a hormone, continual use may disrupt your body's natural rhythms for getting to sleep and waking up. The most common side effects include daytime drowsiness, brain fog, headaches, and dizziness," says Dr. Kapil Kumar Singhal.

What are the side effects of chronic use?

"There may also be long-term side effects from too much melatonin, such as hormonal disruptions and lower production of natural amounts of melatonin by your body when you stop taking it. Higher doses of melatonin could also lead to a deterioration of overall sleep quality due to the fragmented and rejuvenating nature of the sleep cycle," Dr. Singhal explains.

When should you discontinue?

According to Dr. Singhal, one should use melatonin temporarily, as a quick fix and discontinue usage once sleep has returned to a healthy level, which typically happens within a 2-6 week time frame. "Discontinue melatonin use if there are any adverse reactions like grogginess or fatigue, vivid dreams, or if it does not appear to be effective. If the underlying reasons for poor sleep, like stress or poor sleeping habits, remain a problem, they should be addressed. People who have taken melatonin for a longer period of time may need to reduce their dosage gradually."

How overdependence can do more harm than good

"Melatonin can negatively impact an individual's mental and physical well-being. Taking melatonin improperly could lead to the suppression of natural melatonin production and create disruption to circadian rhythms. Habitual reliance on melatonin as a means of falling asleep can develop. When melatonin is used to treat insomnia, it may cover up other issues such as anxiety or depression. Longer sleeping times may still lead to lower-quality overall sleep, which in turn, will affect one's ability to perform during the waking hours and may lead to higher levels of fatigue," highlights Dr. Singhal.

It's important to use melatonin supplements safely: start with a low dose and take them 30 minutes to an hour before bedtime. Using them for a limited time, such as a few days to weeks, is advisable, as prolonged usage may lead to dependency or diminished effectiveness.

If you find that sleep issues persist despite the use of melatonin supplements, or if you experience any adverse effects, it's best to discontinue use and consult a doctor immediately.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.