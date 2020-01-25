Boost Your Immunity With These Powerful Tonics By Nutritionist Nmami Agarwal

Include these tonics in your daily diet to naturally give a boost to your immunity

It is that time of the season again when your immune system might become prone to infections owing to the changes in the weather. Your immune system works constantly using antibodies, white blood cells, and the complement system to keep infections at a bay. All it needs in return is your health at its peak. The best way to keep your warrior immune system going strong is by offering it some TLC (tender love and care).

If you often find yourself being bogged down by seasonal flu, cold and cough- we have got the immunity-boosting cheat sheet covered for you in the form of "Health Shots". Yes, a balanced diet with all the five food groups (carbs, protein, fats, vitamins, minerals) is essential in keeping your health at the max, there are still some key compounds that you can obtain from some these shots in the concentrated form to serve as an adjunct to your daily diet and boost your immunity like no other.

Here are the top 5 immunity-boosting health shots to keep you going:

1. Turmeric tonic

Turmeric aka the golden spice is packed with antioxidants out of which the key antioxidant is "curcumin" which is a powerful anti-inflammatory compound that means it readily fights off harmful chemicals in the cells to keep them strong and fully functional. Curcumin also possesses some anti-cancer properties and is effective against a host of chronic diseases. Just take about 3/4 teaspoon of ground turmeric, mix it with some water and add 1-2 crushed black pepper and have it in one go. This shot will not only keep you away from seasonal illnesses but will also prevent the risk of developing heart diseases, Alzheimer's and arthritis.

2. Amla shot

The staple therapeutic food ingredient of many households is the humble Indian gooseberry. This small fruit is packed with vitamin C which is 10 to 30 times more than what's found in oranges. Vitamin C is a key vitamin to boost your immune system and fight off infections. Alma is also loaded with copper mineral which is essential for the functioning of heart and blood vessels. It also boasts of many antioxidants like flavonols, anthocyanins, and aromatic acids that keep your immunity in check. Just grate a fresh amla, squeeze to take out the juice and drink as it is without diluting with water.

3. Green goodness

Greens are in and will forever be! Greens in your diet have a lot to offer- from oodles of fibre, to vitamins, minerals, and phytonutrients. To make your very own green goodness shot, combine one kiwi with 5-6 baby spinach leaves, add a dash of fresh lime and blend till smooth. To be consumed immediately after preparation. This green goodness shot is loaded with Vitamin C, iron, Vitamin A, Vitamin E, and Vitamin K - the perfect cocktail of immunity-enhancing compounds.

4. Ginger power shot

Did you know that the beneficial bacteria present in your gut play a vital role in keeping your immunity intact? Ginger has been well-known to aid digestive health for centuries and has been readily used to treat common digestive issues like bloating, indigestion and flatulence because it contains a powerful antioxidant and anti-bacterial compound called gingerol. So, a happy gut means an effective immune system. For ginger power shot, grate an inch of fresh ginger in some water, boil it till it's reduced to half, add a teaspoon of lemon juice and consume after cooling down till it becomes lukewarm.

5. Vitality shot

This shot is made by using the quintessential cayenne pepper herb which has been scientifically proven to aid digestive health, relieve pain, lower blood pressure and boost metabolism. It is packed with immunity-boosting antioxidants like Vitamin C, Vitamin E, choline, lutein, zeaxanthin, and beta carotene. Hence, it can be called a shot of vitality! To make this, add 3/4 teaspoon of ground cayenne pepper to some lukewarm water, drop in clove and little cinnamon powder. Mix well and consume immediately.

Note: Shots are a concentrated form of therapeutic functional foods hence the quantity is to be kept at around 30 milliliters for one shot.

(Nmami Agarwal is nutritionist at Nmami Life)

