Luke Coutinho Suggests A Simple Morning Ritual For Healthy Skin, Hair, Digestion And Immunity

Morning ritual: A proper morning ritual can help you maintain a healthy weight

Highlights Ghee, turmeric and black pepper make for a good morning dose It can make you feel energetic and get you pumped up for the day It can improve your digestion and immunity

What is it that you do as part of your morning routine? Do you drink water first, or some meditation? For good health, healthy digestive system and healthy weight, it is important to follow a proper morning routine. In one of his posts on social media recently, lifestyle coach Luke Coutinho shared his own morning ritual, helping his followers know tricks and tips that he follows to keep himself in good health and shape. In his post, Luke shares three very basic and simple kitchen ingredients that you can have on an empty stomach for healthy skin, hair, digestion and immunity.

Morning ritual: Have these 3 simple kitchen ingredients as part of your morning routine

To follow Luke Coutinho's morning ritual, all you need is 1 tsp of pure ghee, some freshly ground pepper and 1/2 tsp of naturally sourced turmeric. Mix the three and have a spoonful every morning on an empty stomach. In the caption of his post, Luke mentions that can help in improving skin and hair quality, digestion and immunity.

Let's take an in-depth look at the health benefits of these ingredients

Ghee

Ghee can rightly be called as the Indian superfood. It is loaded with healthy fats and is one of the best sources of saturated fats. Saturated fats are the building blocks of brain cells. Including ghee in your daily diet can improve your memory, promote longevity and restore balance to mind. Healthy fats in ghee help in boosting your mood and improving concentration. From celebrity nutritionist Rujtua Diwekar to Luke Coutinho, health experts have been increasingly advocating intake of ghee for good health and even weight loss. Ghee is packed with essential amino acids that help in mobilising fat and allowing fat cells to shrink in size. If you are one of those whose body accumulates fat quickly, then you must consider adding ghee to your weight loss plan.

Including ghee in your daily diet can help you with weight loss

Photo Credit: iStock

Also read: 5 Morning Habits That Are Making You Gain Weight And Belly Fat

Turmeric

Turmeric is a powerful spice with medicinal properties. Curcumin is a compound in turmeric which has antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties. The numerous health benefits of turmeric include reducing joint and arthritis pain, delaying age-related diseases like Alzheimer's, alleviating depression and reducing risk of heart diseases. Make sure you get access to organic and pure turmeric with high quantities of curcumin to derive maximum benefits from it.

Also read: Is Morning The Best Time To Workout For Weight Loss?

Black pepper

Piperine in black pepper enables absorption of curcumin (in turmeric) in the blood stream. This is the reason why it is recommended to have turmeric and black pepper together. Piperine in black pepper can help in reducing nausea, headaches and migraine pain. It can also help in improving digestion.

Turmeric and black pepper can together provide numerous health benefits

Photo Credit: iStock

Now you know why these three simply make for the best combination for a morning ritual. However, Luke gives the disclaimer that you must consult your doctor before following this or any other ritual in your daily routine.

Also read: This Quick Morning Routine Can Get You Pumped Up For The Day- Try It Now!

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.