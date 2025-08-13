Many desi foods are not only healthy but also helpful in boosting overall wellness especially during the monsoon. Seasonal changes can affect your healthy by weakening digestion and immunity. Making nutrient-rich, fresh and locally sourced foods particularly important. Indian kitchens are full of budget-friendly ingredients that are naturally rich in vitamins, minerals, antioxidants, and immunity-enhancing compounds. They also support digestive health, which is crucial in the monsoon when water-borne infections and seasonal flu are common. Some desi affordable foods can indeed boost immunity in the monsoon because they are packed with vitamin C, zinc, antioxidants, and antimicrobial properties. Many of these can be incorporated into simple dishes like dals, khichdi, soups, or teas, which are soothing and easy to digest during humid weather. Read on as we list some desi affordable foods you must add to your monsoon diet for better immunity.

Desi affordable foods to eat this monsoon for better immunity

1. Moong dal

Moong dal is light, protein-rich and easy to digest, which makes it perfect for the monsoon when digestion tends to be sluggish. It's packed with folate, magnesium, and iron which help in maintaining energy levels and supports your immune system. You can prepare a simple moong dal khichdi with turmeric, ginger, and a spoon of ghee which is not only comforting to the stomach but also fights inflammation.

2. Turmeric

Turmeric (haldi) is a powerful natural antiseptic and is an anti-inflammatory ingredient, thanks to its active compound curcumin. This helps fight infections and promotes faster recovery from seasonal colds. Have it as haldi doodh at night or continue adding it to your curries, dals, and soups for a daily immunity boost.

3. Ginger

Ginger improves circulation, and helps fight bacterial and viral infections. Its gingerol content acts as a natural anti-inflammatory and antioxidant. In the monsoon, sip ginger tea with tulsi and honey or add crushed ginger to vegetable curries and soups to keep your respiratory system strong.

4. Garlic

Garlic contains allicin, a natural compound that has strong antibacterial and antiviral properties. It is especially effective in warding off seasonal infections. Sauté chopped garlic in a teaspoon of ghee for tadka in dal, or roast whole garlic cloves and add them to soups for an immunity kick.

5. Spinach

Spinach is rich in vitamin C, vitamin A, iron, and antioxidants, all of which are essential for immune defence. The monsoon variety of spinach is tender and flavourful. Make palak dal, palak paneer, or even palak paratha with whole wheat flour to add both taste and nutrition to your plate.

6. Bottle gourd

This hydrating, alkaline vegetable supports digestion and keeps the body cool. Rich in vitamins and minerals, lauki helps cleanse the system, which indirectly boosts immunity. Try lauki chana dal curry or a mild lauki soup for light yet nourishing meals.

7. Drumstick leaves

Drumstick leaves are nutrient powerhouses loaded with vitamins A and C, calcium, and iron. They help fight infections, improve bone strength, and enhance immunity. You can add them to sambar, stir-fry them with garlic and coconut, or blend them into paratha dough for a nutrient-dense meal.

8. Tamarind

Tamarind (Imli) is tangy, antioxidant-rich, and a natural source of vitamin C. It aids digestion and reduces inflammation, which is helpful during monsoon-induced stomach upsets. Make imli rasam or imli chutney to pair with snacks for a flavourful immunity boost.

9. Coriander leaves

Fresh coriander is rich in antioxidants and has antibacterial properties. It also helps detoxify the body. Blend it into a green chutney with ginger and green chilli, or sprinkle it generously over curries and soups for both freshness and nutrition.

10. Black chickpeas

Kala chana is packed with protein, zinc, and fibre, all essential for a strong immune response. You can make kala chana curry, roast them for a crunchy snack, or sprout them to prepare a chana salad with lemon and green chilli.

Add these desi foods to your diet today for better immunity this monsoon.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.