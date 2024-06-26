These Foods Will Help Boost Your Immunity This Monsoon

Incorporating these foods into your diet can help you stay healthy during the monsoon season

Your immunity can be affected during the monsoon season. The increased humidity and fluctuating temperatures create an environment conducive to the growth and spread of various pathogens, such as bacteria, viruses, and fungi. This can lead to a higher incidence of infections like the common cold, flu, and waterborne diseases. A balanced diet rich in vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants can bolster the immune system by providing essential nutrients that enhance the body's ability to fight off infections. Below we list foods you can add to your monsoon diet to boost your immunity.

10 Foods that can help boost immunity in monsoon:

1. Ginger

Ginger has anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties, which can help fight off infections and reduce inflammation in the body. You can also consume ginger water by boiling ginger slices in water.

2. Turmeric

Turmeric contains curcumin, which has strong anti-inflammatory and antioxidant effects. It can enhance the immune system by modulating the activation of T cells, B cells, and other immune cells. For better absorption, consume it with black pepper and coconut oil or ghee.

3. Garlic

Garlic has antimicrobial and antiviral properties that help prevent infections. It also stimulates the production of white blood cells, which are essential for fighting infections. Raw garlic can be more effective, so try incorporating it into salad dressings or spreads.

4. Yogurt

Yogurt is rich in probiotics, which are beneficial bacteria that help maintain a healthy gut microbiome. A healthy gut is crucial for a strong immune system. Eat plain, unsweetened yogurt as a snack, or add it to smoothies and breakfast bowls.

5. Citrus fruits

Citrus fruits like oranges, lemons, and grapefruits are high in vitamin C, which is known to enhance the production of white blood cells and improve immune function. Drinking warm lemon water in the morning can also be beneficial.

6. Spinach

Spinach is packed with vitamins A, C, and E, as well as antioxidants and beta-carotene, which can enhance the infection-fighting ability of the immune system. Lightly cooking spinach increases its vitamin A and allows other nutrients to be more absorbable.

7. Almonds

Almonds are rich in vitamin E, which is a powerful antioxidant that helps the body fight off infection. They also contain healthy fats and protein. Eat a handful of raw or roasted almonds as a snack.

8. Green tea

Green tea is rich in flavonoids, a type of antioxidant. It also contains L-theanine, which can aid in the production of germ-fighting compounds in your T cells. Drink 2-3 cups of green tea daily.

9. Papaya

Papaya is another fruit high in vitamin C. It also contains digestive enzymes like papain that have anti-inflammatory effects. Eat fresh papaya as a snack, add it to fruit salads, or blend it into smoothies.

10. Honey

Honey has natural antibacterial and antiviral properties. It can help soothe a sore throat and boost the immune system. Add honey to your tea, spread it on toast, or mix it into yogurt or oatmeal. Opt for raw, organic honey for maximum benefits.

Incorporating these foods into your diet can help you stay healthy during the monsoon season. Remember to maintain a balanced diet, stay hydrated, and practice good hygiene for overall well-being.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.