These Foods Will Boost Your Weight Loss & Immunity This Monsoon

Certain foods can support both weight loss and immunity during the monsoon season. The humid weather can increase the risk of infections and sluggish digestion, so choosing foods that are nutrient-rich, low in calories, and naturally immune-boosting becomes essential. Seasonal fruits, warm herbal drinks, and light, fibre-rich meals can help reduce water retention, support gut health, and keep the immune system strong. These foods can also help curb cravings, improve metabolism, and protect the body from common monsoon ailments like colds, flu, or digestive troubles, all while supporting fat-burning and energy levels. Below we list foods to boost your weight loss and immunity this monsoon.

Foods that will boost your weight loss & immunity this monsoon

1. Ginger

Ginger is a powerful anti-inflammatory and thermogenic spice that boosts metabolism and digestion. It helps detoxify the body, reduces bloating, and fights infections due to its antimicrobial and immune-boosting properties. A cup of ginger tea during the monsoon can aid weight loss and protect against coughs and colds.

2. Turmeric

Rich in curcumin, turmeric is known for its antioxidant, antibacterial, and fat-burning properties. It strengthens immunity and helps reduce inflammation. A warm glass of turmeric milk or golden tea can support overall health and keep monsoon-related infections at bay while assisting in fat metabolism.

3. Seasonal fruits

These fruits are rich in fibre, antioxidants, and vitamin C, which help fight free radicals, support digestion, and boost immunity. Jamun, for instance, helps control blood sugar, aiding weight loss, while pomegranate and pears keep you full and energised.

4. Leafy greens

Greens like spinach and fenugreek should be consumed in the monsoon only after proper washing and cooking to avoid contamination. These are rich in iron, fibre, and vitamins, which boost immunity and promote satiety, helping you avoid overeating and support fat loss.

5. Probiotic-rich foods

Fermented foods like curd and buttermilk are excellent for gut health, which is closely tied to immunity and weight regulation. They help maintain healthy gut flora, reduce bloating, and improve nutrient absorption, especially beneficial in the damp monsoon climate.

6. Moong dal

Moong dal is light on the stomach, protein-rich, and easy to digest. It supports weight loss by keeping you full for longer and helps in tissue repair and immune function. A bowl of moong dal soup or khichdi can be both nourishing and healing during the monsoon.

7. Garlic

Garlic has natural antiviral and antibacterial properties. It helps combat common monsoon infections and promotes heart health. It also supports fat burning by regulating blood sugar and reducing inflammation. Add it to soups, stir-fries, or dals for added health benefits.

8. Bottle gourd

This hydrating and low-calorie vegetable helps flush out toxins and prevent water retention, common during humid months. It's easy on the stomach and helps regulate weight. Its high fibre content promotes digestion and prevents overeating.

9. Green tea

Green tea contains catechins that promote fat oxidation and boost metabolism. It also has antioxidant and antimicrobial properties that support immunity. Replacing sugary monsoon-time chai with a cup of green tea can make a significant difference.

Add these foods to your diet today to boost your weight loss journey and immunity this monsoon.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.