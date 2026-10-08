For a fast bowler, staying at the top of the game for more than a decade is a physical challenge in itself. For Bhuvneshwar Kumar, the challenge became even greater after a series of injuries began disrupting his career. Back, ankle and knee problems had repeatedly kept the veteran pacer away from the game. By the time he reached his early 30s, questions were being raised about whether he could return to his best, particularly with a new generation of Indian fast bowlers emerging. Instead of allowing those setbacks to define the next phase of his career, Bhuvneshwar went back to the basics. His focus shifted towards rebuilding strength, improving his body composition, working on his bowling mechanics and making his body better equipped to handle the demands of fast bowling. The result has been a significant physical transformation. According to his trainer Surya Yadav, reported by Bhaskar English, Bhuvneshwar's body fat has dropped from around 20 per cent three years ago to approximately 13-14 per cent, while his weight has remained relatively stable at around 73-74 kg. The numbers suggest that this was not a conventional weight-loss journey. The objective was to become leaner and stronger without sacrificing the body weight and power needed by an elite fast bowler.

From 40 Kg Squats To 120 Kg

One of the biggest changes in Bhuvneshwar's training has been his relationship with strength training. The pacer was initially cautious about lifting heavy weights. Given his history of injuries, he was concerned that putting too much load on his body could potentially cause further problems. Yadav gradually changed that approach by training alongside him and helping him become more comfortable with progressive resistance training. The difference in his strength is striking.

Earlier, Bhuvneshwar reportedly squatted with around 10 kg on either side of the bar, taking the total load to approximately 40 kg. Today, he is capable of squatting around 110-120 kg on his own, according to Yadav. But the aim was never simply to increase the number on the barbell. As per a reel posted by his trainer Surya Yadav, his training has also included Olympic lifts, plyometrics, jumps and throwing exercises. These movements are designed to develop explosive strength and help an athlete produce and control force quickly, something particularly important for a fast bowler.

What Does Bhuvneshwar Kumar's Workout Include?

Bhuvneshwar's training programme is considerably more varied than a conventional gym routine. His work includes:

Heavy strength training and squats Olympic lifting Plyometric exercises Jumps and explosive drills Throwing exercises Bowling practice Rehabilitation and injury-prevention work

The workload is also substantial. Yadav has said that Bhuvneshwar can train five to six days a week and spend several hours at the training centre. His overall cricket-related training can stretch to around five to seven hours a day, depending on the phase of preparation.

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That means his transformation cannot be attributed to lifting weights alone. Strength work is only one component of a much larger programme combining conditioning, cricket skills, power development, rehabilitation and recovery.

Why Strength Training Matters For A Fast Bowler

Fast bowling puts considerable stress on the body. Every delivery involves a rapid run-up, acceleration, a forceful jump, landing and transfer of energy through the legs, hips, core, back and upper body. A bowler repeats this movement dozens of times during a match and across multiple training sessions.

For someone with a history of back, ankle and knee injuries, developing adequate strength and movement control can therefore be an important part of preparing the body for this workload.

According to Yadav, Bhuvneshwar has worked extensively on his strength, jumping ability, plyometrics and throwing capacity. His bowling mechanics have also been addressed, including changes intended to reduce unnecessary stress on his back while helping him generate his trademark movement and backspin. The emphasis is therefore not simply on becoming stronger. It is about making that strength useful on the cricket field.

Bhuvneshwar Didn't Have To Lose Weight To Get Fitter

Perhaps the most interesting part of Bhuvneshwar's transformation is what happened to his body weight. The scale has reportedly remained around 73-74 kg, despite his body fat falling from approximately 20 per cent to 13-14 per cent. This is a classic example of why body weight alone does not tell the complete story of an athlete's fitness. Instead of pursuing a lower number on the weighing scale, Bhuvneshwar focused on improving his body composition. In practical terms, that means reducing excess fat while preserving or increasing lean mass.

For an athlete, particularly a fast bowler, this can be more useful than simply trying to become lighter. The body needs to remain strong enough to produce force, absorb impact and withstand repeated high-intensity movements.

His Training Goes Beyond The Gym

Bhuvneshwar's routine does not end when the strength-training session is over. Yadav has said that the pacer also spends significant time batting, bowling and working on fielding. Rehabilitation remains another important component of the programme. His return to full-intensity cricket has also been approached progressively. Before major competitions, Bhuvneshwar can begin with controlled indoor bowling sessions before gradually increasing the workload. The idea is to allow his body to adapt rather than suddenly exposing it to the demands of competitive cricket. For a 36-year-old athlete with a history of injuries, this gradual increase in workload becomes particularly important.

The 36-Year-Old Is Still Going Strong

Bhuvneshwar's recent performances have offered a glimpse of what the transformation has achieved. In the 2026 IPL season, he completed the tournament with 28 wickets, reportedly the highest tally by an Indian bowler in that edition. His pace also remained around the 140 kph mark during the season. For a bowler who had spent years dealing with injury setbacks, the ability to maintain his workload and pace at 36 represents a significant achievement.

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