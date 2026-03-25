Best Protein Sources That Should Be A Part Of Your Summer Diet

While often associated with weight loss, protein is your body's main building block, essential for muscle repair, immune function, and keeping you full. Unlike fats and carbohydrates, your body cannot store protein in large amounts, meaning you must replenish it daily through your diet to maintain essential functions. During summer, your metabolism often shifts, and your body works harder to regulate its internal temperature, making it essential to choose the right source of protein.

During the summer, the goal is to choose protein sources that are light, hydrating, and easy to digest, helping to maintain energy levels without causing excessive body heat.

Here are some of the best protein sources for upcoming peak summer days.

Summer diet: Protein-rich foods and drink you shouldn't miss

1. Lean meats

Grilled chicken breast and fish are great options to boost protein intake. They are not only high in protein but also lower in fat, making them suitable for summer meals.

2. Legumes

Beans, lentils, and chickpeas are versatile and packed with protein. They can be used in salads, cold dishes, or as spreads like hummus. They're also excellent for vegetarian or vegan diets.

3. Greek yogurt

Packed with protein, Greek yogurt makes for a refreshing snack or breakfast option. It can be enjoyed plain, mixed with fruit, or used in smoothies for an added protein boost. It is also loaded with probiotics that can aid in summer digestion.

4. Cottage cheese

This dairy product is rich in protein and can be eaten on its own, used in curries or parathas or added to salads for a creamy texture.

5. Nuts and seeds

While higher in calories, nuts and seeds like almonds, walnuts, chia, and flaxseeds offer healthy fats along with protein. They make a great snacking option to beat mid-meal hunger pangs.

6. Buttermilk (Chaas)

A traditional coolant that is protein-rich. It helps lower body temperature while providing essential electrolytes like potassium and calcium. It is also an excellent probiotic drink that can boost gut health.

7. Sattu (Roasted gram flour)

Often called a superfood for summer, sattu is well-known for its cooling properties. Additionally, it is an excellent source of fibre.

8. Quinoa

This grain is a complete protein source, meaning it contains all nine essential amino acids. It can be used as a base for salads or served cold in summer bowls.

9. Tofu and tempeh

Both are great plant-based protein options suitable for summer dishes. They can be marinated and grilled, added to salads, or incorporated into stir-fries.

During the summer season, it's important to choose protein sources that are light, refreshing, and easy to prepare, especially in warmer temperatures. Incorporating these protein sources into your diet during the summer can help you stay energised and satisfied while maintaining a light and healthy meal plan.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.