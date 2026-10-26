AstraZeneca's Experimental Stomach Cancer Drug Doubles Survival In Trial

Stomach cancer remains one of the most formidable challenges in global oncology, presenting a high mortality rate and limited secondary treatment options once primary chemotherapy fails. Advanced gastric and gastroesophageal junction (GEJ) cancers are frequently diagnosed at late stages, leaving patients with narrow windows for therapeutic intervention and poor overall survival outcomes. However, landmark findings from a late-stage clinical trial evaluating an experimental targeted oncology therapy are reshaping prospects for hard-to-treat gastrointestinal cancers.

Pharmaceutical giant AstraZeneca announced that its experimental antibody-drug conjugate (ADC), sonesitatug vedotin (sone-ve), successfully doubled median overall survival in patients with advanced gastric or GEJ cancers during a Phase III clinical trial. The breakthrough therapeutic, designed to target the Claudin 18.2 (CLDN18.2) protein, reduced the overall risk of death by 42% compared to standard second-line chemotherapy regimens.

For medical experts and healthcare systems globally, including in India, where gastric cancers present a significant health burden often detected late due to subtle early symptoms, this targeted approach represents a critical leap forward. By delivering potent cytotoxic payloads directly to malignant cells while minimizing general systemic harm, antibody-drug conjugates offer a promising precision pathway for advanced cancer management.

Key Findings From The CLARITY-Gastric01 Trial

The Phase III CLARITY-Gastric01 trial evaluated 532 patients diagnosed with locally advanced or metastatic gastric, GEJ, or esophageal adenocarcinoma whose tumours expressed the CLDN18.2 biomarker. Patients enrolled had experienced disease progression following initial treatments.

The key clinical trial results demonstrate:

Overall Survival Benefit: Patients receiving sonesitatug vedotin achieved a median overall survival of 10.0 months, compared to 5.0 months for patients receiving investigator's choice of standard chemotherapy.

Patients receiving sonesitatug vedotin achieved a median overall survival of 10.0 months, compared to 5.0 months for patients receiving investigator's choice of standard chemotherapy. Risk Reduction: The treatment led to a statistically significant 42% reduction in the risk of death (Hazard Ratio = 0.58).

The treatment led to a statistically significant 42% reduction in the risk of death (Hazard Ratio = 0.58). Extended Biomarker Threshold: Unlike existing approved CLDN18.2-targeted therapies that typically require a high biomarker expression cutoff (such as 75% tumour cell positivity), the trial included patients with tumour cell positivity as low as 25%. This lower threshold significantly expands the eligible patient population who might benefit from precision targeted therapy.

Unlike existing approved CLDN18.2-targeted therapies that typically require a high biomarker expression cutoff (such as 75% tumour cell positivity), the trial included patients with tumour cell positivity as low as 25%. This lower threshold significantly expands the eligible patient population who might benefit from precision targeted therapy. Safety and Tolerability: Treatment-related adverse events of Grade 3 or higher occurred in 36.4% of patients in the sonesitatug vedotin group, compared to 44.8% in the standard chemotherapy group.

Highlighting the clinical value of these results, Susan Galbraith, Executive Vice-President of Oncology Research and Development at AstraZeneca, stated: "Extending median overall survival by five months in such a hard-to-treat patient population is a monumental step forward for patients with advanced gastric cancer."

READ | Can Infections Cause Cancer? Lancet Study Links 1 In 8 Cancer Cases To Viruses

Relevance to Gastrointestinal Oncology and the Indian Context

Gastric cancer presents unique challenges in clinical oncology, particularly in countries like India where routine screening for gastrointestinal malignancies is not widespread. Most patients present with late-stage disease, where primary surgery is no longer viable and systemically toxic chemotherapies yield diminishing returns.

The CLARITY-Gastric01 trial highlights two vital developments relevant to gastrointestinal oncology in regions with high disease burdens:

Broadening Biomarker Eligibility: By demonstrating survival benefits in patients with CLDN18.2 positivity starting at 25%, the trial opens doors for a much broader group of patients. High-throughput biomarker screening and immunohistochemistry testing in clinical laboratories can help identify suitable candidates early in second-line planning.

By demonstrating survival benefits in patients with CLDN18.2 positivity starting at 25%, the trial opens doors for a much broader group of patients. High-throughput biomarker screening and immunohistochemistry testing in clinical laboratories can help identify suitable candidates early in second-line planning. Targeted Payload Delivery (ADC Mechanism): Antibody-drug conjugates combine the precise targeting of monoclonal antibodies with the cytotoxic potency of chemotherapy drugs. Sonesitatug vedotin binds specifically to CLDN18.2 on the surface of stomach cancer cells, releasing the chemotherapy payload inside the tumour cell and sparing surrounding healthy tissue.

While sonesitatug vedotin did not meet its secondary endpoint for progression-free survival (PFS), the profound doubling of overall survival provides compelling evidence of sustained clinical benefit. AstraZeneca has confirmed plans to present full trial data at an upcoming medical congress and submit the findings to regulatory authorities worldwide.

READ | "My Stomach Has Been Hurting For Months," How Gall Bladder Cancer Is Often Missed

The doubling of overall survival in the Phase III CLARITY-Gastric01 trial marks a potential paradigm shift in how late-stage stomach cancer is treated. By moving away from conventional non-targeted chemotherapy toward precise, biomarker-guided antibody-drug conjugates, clinicians are gaining powerful new tools to manage refractory gastrointestinal malignancies. As global regulatory reviews progress and access to advanced molecular testing expands, therapies like sonesitatug vedotin offer real hope of improving survival outcomes and quality of life for gastric cancer patients across the globe.