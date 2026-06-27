The annual Amarnath Yatra is one of India's most revered pilgrimages, drawing thousands of devotees to the holy cave of Lord Shiva in Jammu and Kashmir every year. This year, the pilgrimage will begin on July 3 and conclude on August 28, lasting for 57 days. Registration for the Yatra is mandatory, and authorities advise all pilgrims to obtain the required medical fitness certificate before undertaking the journey. Speaking to NDTV, Dr. Ajay Agarwal, Chairman - Internal Medicine, Fortis Hospital Noida, said that medical fitness should never be treated as a routine formality. The Yatra involves long hours of walking, low oxygen levels, cold temperatures and sudden weather changes.

While many devotees complete the pilgrimage safely, inadequate preparation can increase the risk of serious health complications. People with pre-existing illnesses, senior citizens and first-time trekkers should consult their doctor well in advance and ensure that chronic conditions are properly controlled before starting the journey.

Why High Altitude Can Be Risky

One of the biggest challenges during the Amarnath Yatra is high altitude. As pilgrims climb higher, oxygen levels in the air decrease. To compensate, the heart and lungs have to work harder to supply oxygen to the body.

Even healthy individuals may experience breathlessness and fatigue. However, people with existing heart or lung diseases may face greater difficulty if proper precautions are not taken.

Signs Of Acute Mountain Sickness

Acute Mountain Sickness (AMS) is among the most common health problems faced during high-altitude travel. Its symptoms are often mistaken for normal tiredness after trekking.

Common warning signs include:

Persistent headache

Nausea or vomiting

Dizziness

Loss of appetite

Unusual tiredness

Difficulty sleeping

These symptoms should never be ignored. Continuing the trek despite AMS can lead to life-threatening complications such as High Altitude Pulmonary Oedema (HAPE), where fluid builds up in the lungs, or High Altitude Cerebral Oedema (HACE), where swelling develops in the brain.

Emergency Symptoms That Need Immediate Medical Help

Pilgrims should seek urgent medical attention and stop the trek if they experience:

Severe breathlessness, even while resting

Persistent chest pain

Confusion or disorientation

Repeated vomiting

Inability to walk steadily

Fainting or loss of consciousness

Bluish lips or fingertips

Immediate descent and medical care are essential in such situations.

Staying Hydrated Is Essential

Cold weather often reduces the feeling of thirst, causing many pilgrims to drink less water. However, continuous walking, increased breathing and physical exertion result in significant fluid loss. Dehydration can lead to:

Muscle cramps

Dizziness

Low blood pressure

Poor physical performance

Kidney-related complications

Pilgrims should drink water regularly, consume balanced meals and avoid skipping meals, even if they do not feel thirsty.

Advice for People With Existing Medical Conditions

People suffering from chronic illnesses should undergo a detailed medical evaluation before planning the Yatra. Dr. Agarwal said, "Individuals with pre-existing medical conditions require special attention before planning the pilgrimage. A medical evaluation should be undertaken to assess fitness for high altitude travel and to ensure that chronic illnesses are adequately controlled."

Heart patients: Those with coronary artery disease, heart failure or rhythm disorders should obtain clearance from their cardiologist. Chest pain, palpitations and unexplained breathlessness should never be ignored.

Those with coronary artery disease, heart failure or rhythm disorders should obtain clearance from their cardiologist. Chest pain, palpitations and unexplained breathlessness should never be ignored. Asthma and lung disease patients: Cold, dry air can trigger breathing problems. Prescribed inhalers should always be carried and used as directed.

Cold, dry air can trigger breathing problems. Prescribed inhalers should always be carried and used as directed. People with diabetes: Long walks and irregular meal timings can cause fluctuations in blood sugar levels. Blood sugar monitoring equipment, medicines and quick sources of glucose should remain easily accessible.

Long walks and irregular meal timings can cause fluctuations in blood sugar levels. Blood sugar monitoring equipment, medicines and quick sources of glucose should remain easily accessible. People with high blood pressure: Blood pressure medicines must be continued without interruption throughout the pilgrimage.

Infections Are Also A Concern

Large gatherings increase the risk of respiratory and gastrointestinal infections. Crowded accommodations, changing weather and shared facilities can contribute to illness. To reduce infection risk:

Wash hands frequently

Drink safe and clean water

Eat freshly prepared food

Clean minor cuts and blisters immediately

People with diabetes should be especially careful, as wounds may take longer to heal.

Essential Medicines And Medical Kit for Amarnath Yatra

A well-stocked medical kit should include:

Regular prescription medicines in sufficient quantity for the entire journey, along with extra doses in case of delays

Oral Rehydration Salts for dehydration

Medicines for fever and pain as advised by a healthcare professional

Basic first aid supplies including antiseptic solution, sterile gauze, adhesive bandages and dressing tape

Medicines for acidity, nausea or motion sickness, if prescribed

Prescribed inhalers for asthma or chronic lung disease patients

Blood glucose monitoring supplies for people with diabetes

A written record of existing medical conditions, allergies, blood group, current medications and emergency contact details

"Medical fitness should not be viewed as a routine formality before the Yatra. The objective is to identify conditions that may increase the risk of complications at high altitude and to optimise treatment before travel begins," added Dr. Agarwal.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.