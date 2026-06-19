NDTV Lifeline launches its very first episode with a subject that touches millions of Indian households, yet remains dangerously under-recognised, which is sleep apnea. This silent disorder interrupts breathing during sleep, leaving people exhausted, vulnerable to serious health complications and often unaware of the risks they face.

The episode highlights everyday sleep issues that everyone faces, like snoring, tossing and turning, morning fatigue, daytime yawning, even traffic microsleeps. These underscore the truth that millions sleep every night but never truly rest. The haunting question is, "What happens when sleep itself becomes unhealthy?"

Sleep apnea is not just about snoring. It is a condition where breathing repeatedly stops and starts during sleep, dropping oxygen levels and jolting the body into stress mode dozens of times an hour. Left untreated, it is linked to heart disease, diabetes, high blood pressure, fatty liver disease, stroke, and even accidents caused by daytime sleepiness.

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The statistics are alarming:

Around 1 in 10 Indian adults has obstructive sleep apnea

Nearly 50% of cases are moderate to severe

Untreated sleep apnea costs India over Rs 23 lakh crore annually in lost productivity and healthcare

Despite this, most Indians with sleep apnea don't know they have it. The show brings together leading medical experts to decode the disorder.

Dr. Atul Mittal, Chairman, Otolaryngology & Head and Neck Surgery, FMRI, Gurugram, explains why airways collapse at night, how nasal blockages or jaw structure contribute, and why snoring should not be dismissed as harmless. Dr Mittal also suggests what parents should look out for as children also have sleep apnea.

Dr. Randeep Guleria, Chairman, Institute of Internal Medicine and Respiratory & Sleep Medicine, and Director, Medical Education, Medanta, Gurugram, breaks down how oxygen drops and carbon dioxide rises during sleep apnea strain the heart, brain, and metabolism. He highlights why patients feel exhausted even after eight hours of "sleep" and how CPAP or BiPAP machines quickly restore balance.

Another expert advice comes from Dr Gopal Chawla, Department Head, Pulmonary Medicine, NMC Royal Hospital DIP, Dubai talks about positional therapy like sleep positions and the correct pillows along with exercises to strengthen the mouth, throat, tongue and pallet.

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The episode will also educate and empower viewers around:

Doctors' Verdict: Busting myths such as "only obese people get sleep apnea" or "machines are addictive."

Busting myths such as "only obese people get sleep apnea" or "machines are addictive." Lifeline Hacks: We showcase sleep positions, weight management, and lifestyle changes along with certain breathing exercises.

We showcase sleep positions, weight management, and lifestyle changes along with certain breathing exercises. Prescription: A checklist of symptoms like loud snoring, morning headaches, daytime sleepiness, poor concentration, high blood pressure or diabetes with fatigue, urging viewers to seek evaluation and a sleep study.

Sleep apnea is treatable but ignoring it is dangerous. Better sleep isn't a luxury, it is therapy. Breathing well at night protects how we live by day. NDTV Lifeline's first episode is more than a medical discussion; it is a wake-up call for India to recognise sleep apnea as a critical public health issue. By shining a spotlight on this silent disorder, we hope to empower viewers with knowledge, encourage timely diagnosis, and promote healthier lives.

Tune in to NDTV Profit, every Saturday at 7:30pm and Sunday at 1:30pm, to watch the full episode.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.