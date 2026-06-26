Trains To Kashmir Speed Up, Flood-Hit Bridges Reopen Ahead Of Amarnath Yatra

A trip to the snow-clad, picturesque Kashmir Valley is about to become even more delightful.

In a major boost to connectivity in the region, the Ministry of Railways and the Ministry of Road Transport have together announced two significant gifts: Trains on the Banihal-Qazigund rail section will now run at 100 kmph, up from 75 kmph, while the two bridges on the Sehar Khad that were washed away in last year's floods have also been reopened.

This dual initiative will bring major relief to pilgrims heading for the upcoming Amarnath Yatra as well as to domestic and foreign tourists. The journey to Baba Barfani will now be not just faster, but also easier and more seamless.



Northern Railway has increased the maximum permissible speed on the Banihal-Qazigund single-line electrified section in the Kashmir division from 75 kmph to 100 kmph. With this speed upgrade on the 17-km strategic stretch under the Jammu Division, running time for trains to Qazigund, Anantnag, and Srinagar will come down.

According to railway officials, trains will no longer run late, and passenger's time will no longer be wasted. Journeys will be faster and timetables more reliable.

"There were frequent complaints that passengers missed connecting flights or trains because of delays. That grievance will now be addressed," a Northern Railway officer said.

Relief On The Road Too

Reconstruction of two vital bridges over the Ravi river and the Sehar Khad near Kalibari, Kathua - damaged in last year's floods - has been completed. Their reopening has restored a critical road link between Punjab and Jammu and Kashmir.

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha thanked Union Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari for the achievement. With the bridges reopened just ahead of the Amarnath Yatra, road travelers have received major relief. Vehicles on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway-44 will no longer face needless jams between Kathua and Pathankot.

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari said on X that work on both the Ravi river and Sehar Khad bridges was completed within the stipulated deadline.

"In Jammu & Kashmir, we have successfully completed the restoration of the flood-damaged bridges over the Ravi River and Sehar Khad near Kalibari on NH-44, reinstating a vital transportation link between Punjab and Jammu & Kashmir," the Union Minister said on X.