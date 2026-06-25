High uric acid is often seen as a health issue that affects only older adults, especially men. Many people associate it with eating too much red meat or protein and assume it is not something younger individuals need to worry about. However, experts say the reality is far more complex. Uric acid levels can rise due to a combination of lifestyle and metabolic factors, and the condition is increasingly being seen in younger adults as well.

Highlighting this, nutritionist Nmami Agarwal has shared an Instagram post about a client in her 30s who was shocked to discover she had elevated uric acid levels. The woman was dealing with joint pain, fatigue, weight gain and high uric acid, despite believing it was a problem that only appeared later in life.

"You know my client was surprised to see her uric acid reports. She thought it happens only after a certain age," Agarwal says in her video.

It's Not Just About Red Meat

One of the biggest myths around uric acid is that it is caused only by eating too much protein or red meat. According to the nutritionist, several other factors can contribute to the problem.

She points to:

Excess sugar intake

Sugary drinks

Obesity

Dehydration

Metabolic dysfunction

Irregular eating patterns

"A lot of us think that uric acid happens only because of eating excess protein or red meat. Well, it is also because of fructose or sugary drinks, obesity, dehydration and metabolic dysfunction," she explains.

Looking At The Bigger Picture

Instead of creating a long list of foods to avoid, Nmami Agarwal says the focus should be on improving overall health and addressing the root cause.

For her client, the strategy included:

Staying well hydrated

Managing body weight

Improving insulin sensitivity

Building sustainable eating habits

Reducing excess sugar intake

Over time, these changes helped improve the client's uric acid levels and gave her a better understanding of what was driving the issue.

In her caption, the nutritionist reminds her followers that hydration, better nutrition, weight management and sustainable habits often make a bigger difference than strict food restrictions.

The takeaway? If your uric acid levels are high, focusing only on what not to eat may not be enough. Looking at your overall lifestyle, hydration and metabolic health could be just as important.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.