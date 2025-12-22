Always Thinking About Your Next Meal? Here's How Food Noise Is Killing Your Appetite

A majority of people think about food all the time. While food tends to be on everyone's mind, when it becomes a persistent cognitive load, it can become a problem. Speaking to NDTV, Deepali Sharma, Clinical Nutritionist at the CK Birla Hospital, Delhi said that food noise "is a state of heightened 'food saliency,' where thoughts of eating transition from a functional response to hunger into an intrusive mental preoccupation."

In people with food noise, this manifests as a constant internal dialogue. Even in the absence of physiological need, the mind remains fixated on the availability, taste, and consumption of food. This "noise" functions as a background distraction that can affect an individual's ability to focus on professional or personal tasks. This is because a significant portion of mental energy is redirected toward managing or resisting these persistent thoughts.

Causes of food noise

Cleveland Clinic says that food noise is a vicious cycle that tends to happen when you make poor food choices such as eating ultra-processed foods like doughnuts, candy, ice cream and chicken nuggets. Dr Reena Bose, MD, Endocrinologist said, "The consumption of ultra-processed food seems to activate your hedonic pathway or your reward pathway. Processed food gives you a reward, and a reward means you want to keep going back and continue the consumption of these processed foods."

Food noise is triggered by internal cues like your hunger hormones which can lead you to think about food. But external cues such as catching a whiff of a freshly baked apple pie or seeing a social media ad for a pizza company can activate a desire to eat.

Food noise can be a serious problem as it can become difficult for you to maintain a healthy weight. It can also lead to several other health issues as you tend to be hungry all the time. And when you're thinking of food at all times, you eat more than required, which can cause obesity and other related health issues. These include heart disease, high blood pressure, high cholesterol, and sleep apnoea, among others.

How does food noise affect your appetite and behaviour?

Sharma says that the presence of food noise fundamentally alters an individual's relationship with their environment and their own decision-making process. Its impact is often characterised by:

Cognitive Impact: The repetitive nature of these thoughts can lead to "decision fatigue." When the mind is in a constant state of negotiation regarding food, the ability for disciplined, long-term health choices is gradually affected.

Satiety Perception: Food noise often overrides the body's natural signals of fullness. This creates a disconnect where the psychological drive to consume persists long after the physical requirement for energy has been met, and this leads to a sense of loss of control.

Psychological Burden: Beyond the physical act of eating, food noise carries a heavy emotional weight. It often results in a cycle of frustration. The mental exhaustion can lead to a decreased quality of life.

Ways to stop food noise

Mindful Eating: Eat without distractions like phones or TV. Focus on your food's colours, smells, textures, and flavours while chewing slowly. This reconnects you to natural hunger and fullness cues, reducing obsessive thoughts.

Eat without distractions like phones or TV. Focus on your food's colours, smells, textures, and flavours while chewing slowly. This reconnects you to natural hunger and fullness cues, reducing obsessive thoughts. Structured Meal Plans: Plan balanced meals that have protein, fibre, and healthy fats like grilled chicken, quinoa and vegetables. This can help you stay satiated for longer and stabilise blood sugar. Prep ingredients in advance and keep nourishing snacks visible while keeping away triggers.

Plan balanced meals that have protein, fibre, and healthy fats like grilled chicken, quinoa and vegetables. This can help you stay satiated for longer and stabilise blood sugar. Prep ingredients in advance and keep nourishing snacks visible while keeping away triggers. Manage Stress: Food noise amplifies during stress or boredom. You can get over it with deep breathing, short walks, yoga, or hobbies like reading.

Food noise amplifies during stress or boredom. You can get over it with deep breathing, short walks, yoga, or hobbies like reading. Stay Hydrated: Drink water first when you first notice the noise, as thirst mimics hunger. Distract with enjoyable activities like walking for 15 minutes to let cravings pass.

Drink water first when you first notice the noise, as thirst mimics hunger. Distract with enjoyable activities like walking for 15 minutes to let cravings pass. Restrictive Dieting: Avoid cutting out food groups, as restriction fuels noise. Include all foods mindfully while emphasising satisfying and nutrient-dense options like fruits and whole grains.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.