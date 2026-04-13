8 Best Exercises That Can Help Build Muscle And Lose Fat

A lot of people aim to lose fat, however, in the process, they also lose muscle. Therefore, it is important that you focus on building muscle and shedding fat. For this, you'll have to follow an approach known as body recomposition, wherein you get stronger and leaner without extreme diets or endless gym hours. You can achieve this with exercises that work multiple muscles together, boost your metabolism, and burn calories even after your workout ends. These exercises are simple, need little or no equipment and can fit into busy schedules.

By focusing on compound exercises, you'll engage your whole body, sparking muscle growth while creating a calorie deficit for fat loss. Strength training like this increases your resting metabolism, so you keep burning fat even after your workout session. Combine your workouts with enough protein, good sleep, and consistency, and you'll see real changes. Here are some of the best exercises that can help build muscle and lose fat.

Exercises To Build Muscle And Lose Fat

1. Squats

Squats target your quads, hamstrings, glutes, and core, making them a powerhouse for lower-body muscle growth and fat burn. By working large muscle groups, they increase your calorie expenditure during and after workouts through increased metabolism. Stand with feet shoulder-width apart, lower as if sitting back into a chair until thighs are parallel to the floor, then drive up through heels. Do 3 sets of 10-12 reps. This exercise improves posture and functional strength for daily activities.

2. Push-Ups

Push-ups build chest, shoulders, triceps, and core muscles while burning fat through full-body tension. They require no equipment and engage the stabilisers for better muscle recruitment and endurance. Start in plank position, lower chest to floor by bending elbows, then push back up. You can modify on the knees if needed and aim for 3 sets of 8-15 reps.

3. Deadlifts

Deadlifts strengthen the back, glutes, hamstrings, and grip, improving overall muscle mass and posterior chain power. The hip hinge burns significant calories and corrects imbalances that hinder fat loss. Use dumbbells or a barbell, hinge at hips, keep back flat, and lift by thrusting hips forward. Perform 3 sets of 8-10 reps.

4. Lunges

Lunges help to sculpt legs, glutes, and improve balance, hitting each side independently to fix asymmetries and boost metabolism. Walking or stationary versions of lunges add cardio elements for extra fat loss without separate sessions. Step forward, lower until both knees are at 90 degrees, and push back to the starting position. Alternate between both legs for 3 sets of 10 per side.

5. Pull-Ups (or Rows)

Pull-ups or inverted rows target the back, biceps, and shoulders, countering the slouching that happens at desk jobs. It also helps build upper-body muscle. They improve posture and pull strength, helping in daily lifts and increasing calorie burn from denser muscle. Hang from a bar and pull your chest up, or row under a sturdy table. Aim for 3 sets of 6-10 reps.

6. Overhead Press

This press develops shoulders, triceps, and upper chest for a V-shaped torso, maximising muscle hypertrophy and shoulder stability. Standing versions engage core for added fat-burning tension. Hold dumbbells at shoulders, press overhead until arms lock, and lower slowly. Perform 3 sets of 8-12 reps.

7. Burpees

Burpees combine squat, plank, push-up, and jump into a full-body workout that increases heart rate for fat loss and builds endurance muscle. They're metabolic conditioners, keeping you in a calorie deficit while preserving lean mass. From standing, squat down, kick to plank, do a push-up, jump feet back and get up. Perform 3 sets of 10-15.

8. Planks

Planks help to strengthen core, shoulders, and glutes isometrically. It is essential for a strong foundation that supports all lifts and prevents injury. Holding a plank engages deep abs for fat burning around the midsection without crunches. Keep your forearms on the ground, body straight like a board and hold 20-60 seconds for 3 sets.

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