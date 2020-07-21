7 Impressive Health Benefits Of Aerobic Exercise Other Than Weight Loss

Regular exercise can help control risk of potential diseases

Aerobic exercise involves activities that involve large muscle group and gets your blood pumping. This involves a variety of exercises including brisk walking, running, swimming, cycling, playing soccer and even heavy cleaning and gardening. Aerobic exercise and activities are often called cardio (cardiovascular). During these exercises, your heart rate increases and you breathe deeply. It maximises the amount of oxygen in your blood. Practicing aerobic exercise helps in weight loss. But not many are aware of the other health benefits these exercises many offer. Here are some amazing benefits you should not miss.

Health benefits of aerobic exercise other than weight loss

1. Regulates blood pressure

It is important to manage healthy blood pressure numbers to avoid the complications linked with it. Regular exercise contributes to healthy blood pressure numbers. People with hypertension are advised to exercise daily.

Aerobic exercise may help control blood pressure numbers

2. Control blood sugar levels

Diabetes requires constant management of blood sugar levels. Exercise is one of the effective ways that can help in controlling blood sugar levels. But you should consult an expert before adding cardio to your daily routine to avoid a sudden drop in blood sugars.

3. Boosts heart health

Aerobic exercise makes your heart work efficiently in pumping blood. It can also strengthen your heart health. Studies also recommend aerobic exercise for optimum cardiovascular health. It also controls risk factors linked with heart diseases like bad cholesterol, high blood pressure, unhealthy weight and more.

4. May reduce chronic pain

Aerobic exercise makes your muscles move. Aerobic exercise can help with better muscle function and endurance. It will also help in weight loss leading to less stress on the muscles.

5. Helps you sleep better

Inadequate sleep is linked to several health risks. Regular exercise can keep you energetic throughout the day and help you sleep better at night.

Exercise can help you ensure better sleep

6. Boost immunity

Healthy immune system ensures better protection against potential diseases. According to studies, aerobic exercise can boost immunity.

7. Improves your mental health

There is a strong relationship between your mental health and exercise. Exercise boosts mental health and freshens up your mind. Exercise is also linked with controlled symptoms of depression, anxiety and stress.

