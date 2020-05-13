Walking Benefits: 30 Minutes Of Daily Walk Can Provide You With These 5 Long Lasting Benefits

Walking can be beneficial for heart health and diabetes control

Highlights Walking can help in fighting weight gain

It can improve heart health

Walking for 30 minutes can help in reducing stress and anxiety

Walking is a recreational activity with multiple health benefits to offer. Be it a morning or evening walk, this simple physical activity seems to be quite underrated. Whether you are going experiencing stress or anxiety or just want to change your view, going for a walk every day can serve many purposed. Firstly, it can make up for your daily required physical activity, which may have drastically reduced during this lockdown. Secondly, it can help you get closer to nature and clear your mind of the multiple thoughts that cause stress and low mood.

Health benefits of walking

In this article, we are going to talk about the benefits of walking for just 30 minutes. Yes! Even 30 minutes of walking can help you unwind and offer the benefits mentioned below:

1. Fight weight gain

If you are finding trouble managing your weight in the current scenario, then half an hour of walking can help in fighting weight gain, according to WebMD. Brisk walking can help burn calories and aid weight loss.

Also read: Weight Loss: Is Walking 10,000 Steps A Day Equivalent To A Workout? Experts Reveal

2. Boost heart health

Cardio exercise like walking can reduce cardiac risk factors like cholesterol, blood pressure, diabetes, obesity, stress, inflammation and mental stress.

3. Strengthen muscles and bones

Walking is a weight bearing exercise which builds muscles and maintains strong bones. It improves bone and muscle strength, coordination and balance. This in turn helps in preventing falls and fractures and improves overall health and mobility.

Regular walking can help in strengthening bones and muscles

Photo Credit: iStock

Also read: Vitamin D Deficiency: Weak Bones, Depression, Schizophrenia And Other Health Risks Involved

4. Improves mood

This is one of the most effective benefits of regular walking. Whenever you feel low, overburdened with responsibilities, stressed or anxious, give yourself some time, leave everything that you are involved and go for a nice and refreshing walk. You can walk in your own house's balcony, in the society or the part outside your house. It will help you feel less low and may even make you feel light at heart.

5. Reduces risk of diabetes

Walking help in regulating blood sugar levels and thus reduce your risk of developing diabetes. Exercising helps muscles absorb blood sugar and prevent it from building in bloodstream.

Also read: Diabetes Diet: Can Diabetics Eat Pineapple? Our Expert Tells

So what are you waiting for? Wear your shoes and go for a nice rejuvenating walk right now!

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.