7 Health Benefits Of Starting Your Day With Moringa Leaves

Moringa leaves come from the Moringa oleifera tree, often referred to as the drumstick tree or the miracle tree due to its numerous health benefits and nutritional properties. In India, these leaves have been used in traditional herbal medicines for years. Morgina leaves are naturally rich in protein, fibre, vitamin A, vitamin C, B vitamins, and crucial minerals like calcium, iron, potassium, and magnesium. In one of the social media posts, Dr. Alok Chopra, a renowned cardiologist, called moringa leaves a "nutritional bomb." He mentioned that moringa leaves are rich in essential vitamins and minerals, support detoxification, and promote healthy blood sugar levels.

The expert also advised that one should consume these in the morning on an empty stomach or with breakfast to fuel energy and improve focus. Here, let's discuss some notable benefits of moringa leaves and ways to use them for better health.

Reasons why you should start your day with moringa leaves

1. Rich in antioxidants

Moringa leaves contain several powerful antioxidants, such as quercetin, chlorogenic acid, and beta-carotene, which help combat oxidative stress, reducing the overall risk of chronic conditions.

2. Anti-inflammatory properties

Moringa contains isothiocyanates, which have been shown to reduce inflammation in the body and can be beneficial for conditions such as arthritis.

3. Supports heart health

Moringa may help lower cholesterol levels and improve heart health, potentially reducing the risk of cardiovascular diseases.

4. Blood sugar regulation

Some studies suggest that moringa can help lower blood sugar levels, making it beneficial for managing diabetes. Controlled blood sugars can also help reduce the risk of developing type-2 diabetes.

5. Nutritionally rich

Due to its high nutritional profile, moringa can boost overall nutrient intake. It is an excellent source of iron, vitamin B6, vitamin C, riboflavin, vitamin A, magnesium, potassium, and more.

6. Enhances skin health

The antioxidants in moringa can promote healthy skin and may improve wound healing due to its anti-inflammatory properties.

7. Supports digestive health

Moringa leaves may help with digestive issues and improve gut health due to their high fiber content.

Ways to add moringa leaves to diet

"Blend one teaspoon of powder into a smoothie or warm water, or use capsules," recommended Dr. Chopra.

1. Smoothies: Add a tablespoon of fresh or powdered moringa leaves to your morning smoothie for a nutrient boost.

2. Soups and stews: Incorporate moringa leaves into soups or stews. They can be added toward the end of cooking for best nutrient retention.

3. Salads: Fresh moringa leaves can be used as a salad green.

4. Stir-fries: Add moringa leaves to stir-fried vegetables. They work well with a variety of vegetables and can be added at the end of cooking.

5. Teas: Steep dried moringa leaves in hot water to make a nutritious tea.

6. Pasta or rice dishes: Mix powdered moringa into pasta or rice dishes for added nutrition.

Incorporating moringa leaves into your diet can be a great way to enhance your overall health. Just start with small amounts to see how your body responds and adjust accordingly. Make sure to add these to a well-balanced diet for optimal health.

