Nutritionist Shares The Many Reasons To Add Moringa To Your Diet

Moringa has quietly been a part of Indian kitchens for generations, but it is only in recent years that people have started calling it a “superfood.” And honestly, it earns that title without much effort. This simple green leaf is one of the most nutrient-dense foods you can add to your diet. It fits into busy routines, works for all ages, and supports a wide range of health goals – immunity, energy, digestion and skin health. In her latest Instagram post, Nutritionist Lovneet Batra calls moringa “the most nutrient-dense leaf you're probably ignoring.” She also breaks down exactly why this humble ingredient deserves more attention.

Why Moringa Matters:

1. Nature's Multivitamin

Lovneet Batra explains that moringa leaves are naturally rich in vitamin C, calcium, iron and essential amino acids. This makes them great for immunity, bone strength and daily energy levels.

2. Supports Steady Blood Sugar

The nutritionist highlights compounds like chlorogenic acid, which slow glucose absorption and improve insulin response. This helps keep energy levels balanced through the day.

3. Good For The Brain And Hormones

Moringa carries B-vitamins, magnesium and polyphenols that reduce oxidative stress. According to her, this supports better brain function, mood stability and hormonal balance.

4. Anti-Inflammatory + Liver Friendly

Nutrients like quercetin and kaempferol help reduce inflammation and support natural detox processes. This benefits skin, digestion and metabolic health.

5. Skin And Anti-Ageing Boost

Lovneet Batra also points out that moringa fights glycation (AGEs), helps protect collagen and promotes a natural glow from within.

How To Use Moringa

Lovneet Batra suggests easy ways to include it in daily meals:

Add 1 tsp to smoothies, soups, dal, or atta. Mix it into kids' dough or khichdi. Pair it with lemon or vitamin C foods for better iron absorption. Start small because moringa is potent.

The nutritionist sums it up well: moringa is one of the “simplest and most powerful upgrades to your everyday nutrition.” A tiny spoon can go a long way.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.