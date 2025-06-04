Here's Why & How To Make Moringa Paranthas

Moringa paranthas are Indian flatbreads made using wheat flour and Moringa leaves (also known as drumstick leaves), often enhanced with spices, herbs, and sometimes other veggies. Moringa, dubbed a “superfood,” is loaded with nutrients like iron, calcium, vitamin C, antioxidants, and anti-inflammatory compounds. When these leaves are kneaded into whole wheat dough, the resulting paranthas become not only flavourful but also highly nutritious. They're an excellent way to sneak greens into the diet, especially for children or picky eaters. Keep reading as we discuss how moringa paranthas can boost your health and how to make them.

How to make moringa paranthas

Ingredients

1 cup fresh Moringa (drumstick) leaves (washed and chopped)

2 cups whole wheat flour

1 finely chopped onion (optional)

1 green chili (finely chopped)

1 tsp grated ginger

1 tsp cumin seeds or ajwain (carom seeds)

Salt to taste

Water (as needed for kneading)

Ghee or oil for cooking

Steps

In a large bowl, mix wheat flour, chopped Moringa leaves, onions, chili, ginger, cumin, and salt. Gradually add water and knead into a smooth dough. Let it rest for 10–15 minutes. Divide the dough into balls and roll each into a flat round shape like a chapati. Heat a tawa or skillet. Cook each parantha on both sides until golden, applying a little oil or ghee. Serve hot with curd, pickle, or chutney.

10 Ways moringa paranthas can boost health

1. Boosts immunity

Moringa is rich in vitamin C, antioxidants, and anti-inflammatory compounds that help strengthen the immune system and protect against seasonal illnesses, especially helpful during monsoon or flu season.

2. Improves digestion

The fibre content in Moringa leaves and whole wheat flour helps improve gut health and digestion, preventing issues like constipation, bloating, and indigestion when consumed regularly.

3. Enhances iron levels

Moringa leaves are naturally high in iron and help combat fatigue and anaemia, especially beneficial for menstruating women, adolescents, and people recovering from illness.

4. Strengthens bones

Packed with calcium and phosphorus, Moringa helps maintain bone density and strength, making these paranthas ideal for growing children, women over 40, and the elderly.

5. Lowers inflammation

The isothiocyanates and flavonoids in Moringa have natural anti-inflammatory properties, which may help in managing chronic inflammation linked to joint pain, arthritis, and heart disease.

6. Supports weight loss

Moringa is low in calories but rich in nutrients and fibre, which help you feel full for longer and reduce cravings, supporting healthy weight loss when paired with a balanced diet.

7. Manages blood sugar levels

The bioactive compounds in Moringa, including chlorogenic acid, help regulate blood sugar levels, making these paranthas a good addition for those managing diabetes or insulin resistance.

8. Improves skin and hair health

Moringa is full of antioxidants, vitamin A, and zinc all of which support clearer skin and stronger hair by reducing oxidative damage and promoting healthy cell growth.

9. Detoxifies the body

Moringa's natural detoxifying properties help cleanse the liver and kidneys, supporting overall metabolic health. Regular inclusion in meals aids in flushing out toxins gently.

10. Balances hormones

Moringa contains plant compounds that support hormonal balance, especially beneficial for women dealing with PMS, menopause symptoms, or thyroid issues.

Moringa paranthas are healthy when made with minimal oil and served with curd or chutney for a balanced, wholesome meal.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.