7 Common Habits That Are Quietly Ruining Your Digestion, According To A Gastroenterologist

Good digestion is not just about what you eat, but also about how you eat. Most people focus on calories, protein, or cutting out certain foods, but still deal with bloating, discomfort, or low energy. That is because digestion is a process, not just a result. Your habits, timing, stress levels and even how fast you chew all play a role in how your body handles food.

Dr Saurabh Sethi, a gastroenterologist trained at AIIMS, Harvard, and Stanford, shares a simple but eye-opening post on Instagram. He breaks down 7 everyday mistakes that quietly mess with digestion – things most of us do not even realise we are doing.

7 Everyday Mistakes That Mess With Digestion

1. Eating too fast

When you rush meals, your body does not get time to register fullness. As he points out, you end up overloading your stomach before it can catch up.

2. Late, heavy dinners

If you feel bloated at night, it may not just be the food – it is the timing. Eating heavy meals too close to bedtime makes digestion harder.

3. Ignoring how you eat

Dr Sethi notes that the same food can feel completely different depending on your speed, stress, and timing. Eating while distracted or stressed can slow things down.

4. Taking unnecessary antibiotics

“Even one course can disrupt your gut microbiome for months,” Dr Sethi says. That balance is key for smooth digestion.

5. Ignoring chronic stress

Your gut and brain are closely linked. Stress can change how your gut moves and reacts, leading to discomfort.

6. Not chewing enough

Digestion actually starts in your mouth. Poor chewing means your stomach has to work much harder later.

7. Tracking calories… not digestion

You may count everything you eat, but your body does not absorb everything the same way. Digestion decides what really counts.

The takeaway? Small habits matter more than you think. Fixing how you eat can be just as important as fixing what's on your plate.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.