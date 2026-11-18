An estimated 7.4% of India's population may be affected by dementia, but only around 10% of those affected seek medical treatment, highlighting a significant gap in awareness and access to care, according to Ramani Sundaram, Executive Director of the Dementia India Alliance.

Distinguishing between age-related memory loss and dementia is crucial, as the two are not the same. While some degree of forgetfulness is common with ageing and does not necessarily worsen over time, dementia-related memory loss is more serious and progressive, eventually affecting a person's ability to lead an independent life, Ms Sundaram explained.

Memory loss can be an early warning sign of dementia, but the condition goes beyond forgetfulness. It affects several cognitive abilities, including language, judgement, reasoning and acquired skills. People may gradually forget familiar activities such as driving and banking, and even fail to remember the names of their loved ones.

In advanced stages, people with dementia may forget basic activities such as using the toilet, brushing their teeth or communicating. They may also experience behavioural changes and hallucinations, and sometimes fail to recognise even their caregivers.

Ms Sundaram stressed that timely diagnosis is crucial. Many patients approach specialists only after symptoms have progressed to a moderate stage. While there is no cure for dementia, limited medical treatment is available. Early diagnosis and intervention can help slow the progression of symptoms and improve quality of life.

An early diagnosis also helps families and caregivers prepare for the challenges ahead, as dementia can gradually take away a person's autonomy, dignity and quality of life.

Caring for a person with dementia can be an emotionally demanding responsibility, with caregivers often having to deal with behavioural changes, hallucinations and even situations where the patient no longer recognises them. Ms Sundaram described caregiving as a "thankless job", underlining the need to recognise and support families who shoulder much of the burden of care.

Pointing to the policy gap in India, Ms Sundaram said the country is yet to have a dedicated national dementia policy. Among the southern states, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu have public policies on dementia, while Kerala has a separate department for senior citizens.

The Centre, she added, is working on a policy focused on brain health among the elderly.

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