6 Yoga Poses To Reduce Lethargy During Winter Mornings

It can be challenging to feel energised and active during cold winter months when you just want to cuddle up in bed. Winter affects your energy levels as well as motivation due to various factors. Fortunately, corrective steps can help fight lethargy during cold winter mornings. Yoga is one of the easiest corrective steps you can try first thing in the morning to boost your energy levels. Yoga can improve blood circulation, warm up your body and enhance flexibility—all the factors that contribute to better energy levels. Try the yoga asanas listed below to boost your energy levels during cold winter mornings.

Yoga poses that can boost your energy during winter mornings

1. Tadasana

Stand straight with your legs at the same distance as your shoulders

Lift your hands toward the ceiling

Open your palms and stretch as far up as possible

At this point, join your hands and entangle them forcing your palms to face the ceiling

You are encouraged to look upwards

Hold this stretch for 10 seconds and repeat 3-5 times

2. Bhujangasana

Lie on the floor, face facing the ground

Now, place your palms on your sides and slowly lift your torso

At this point, the only body parts touching the ground should be your palms and lower body

Hold this position for 30 seconds and release

Repeat 3-4 times daily

3. Trikonasana

Looking straight ahead and comfortably spaced apart on a level surface

Your right foot should now be facing outside with the heel pointed inward

The heels ought to be parallel to one another

Take a deep breath in and bend your torso to the right at the hip while straightening your left arm While you wait, you can put your right hand anywhere you feel comfortable, such as your ankle, shin, or even the mat

You can look up at your left palm if it's comfortable for you while keeping your head in line with your torso

Allow the body to unwind a little bit more with each breath and repeat 10 times each side

4. Utkatasana

As the name suggests, you are required to squat in this position

Squat as though you would sit in a chair

At this point, raise your arms and keep them straight positing towards the ceiling

Hold this position for 30 seconds and repeat 4-5 times minimum

5. Vajrasana

Kneel on the floor

Point your feet in a straight line with your legs

As the same time, cinch your knees and ankles together

Your big toes should connect and the bottoms of your feet should be facing upward

As you recline on your legs, breathe out

Your calves will support your thighs, and your heels will support your buttocks

Once you're comfortable, place your hands on your thighs and slightly move your pelvis backward and forth

Slowly inhale and exhale while you arrange your spine so that you are sitting up straight

Push your tailbone toward the floor while lifting your body up using only your head as a lever

Your chin should be parallel to the floor as you straighten your head to look forward

Put your arms at your sides and place your hands, palms down, on your thighs

6. Adho Mukha Svanasana

Lay flat on the ground facing the floor

Slowly lift your torso and form a mountain-like structure with your body

Your palms need to be farther apart and reaching outwards (in comparison to your shoulders)

On the other hand, your feet need to be placed next to each other

At this point, the only body parts touching the ground should be your palms and feet

Your face needs to be facing inwards and downwards, at the same angle as the arms

Your body must form a triangle (your hands, hips, and feet being the corners)

Hold this position for a few seconds and repeat 10 times at least

Add these yoga poses to your morning routine to ensure you jump out of the bed feeling fresh this winter.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.