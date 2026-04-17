6 Indoor Exercises And Asanas To Stay Fit During A Heatwave

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued heatwave alerts as several parts of the country have crossed 40 degrees Celsius. Reports also suggest that the maximum temperatures are likely to be above normal during the next seven days. IMD has also advised people to "cover your head, use a cloth, hat or umbrella. Drink sufficient water and as often as possible, even if not thirsty." Extreme heat conditions can impact your health in several ways. While the heat tends to burden your system, it is also important that you take necessary steps to keep yourself fit and healthy.

Most people tend to avoid exercising during heatwave conditions. However, you can also perform certain physical activities at home to keep yourself healthy and fit during a heatwave. There are certain exercises and yoga asanas you can do at home which don't need any equipment. These exercises help to build strength, boost flexibility, and keep your body cool. You can also perform them in an air-conditioned room or with a fan on. Here, take a look at some indoor exercises and asanas that you can do to stay fit during a heatwave.

Exercises To Do At Home During A Heatwave

1. Squats

Squats are great for your lower body as they target the thighs, glutes, and core while improving balance and posture. Begin by standing with feet slightly wider than shoulder-width apart and toes pointing outward just a bit. Inhale as you bend your knees and push your hips back, as if lowering onto an imaginary chair, try to bring your thighs parallel to the floor. Exhale and drive through your heels to rise, squeezing glutes at the top. This exercise increases your heart rate, promoting fat burn and muscle tone without excessive sweating.

Also read: Heatwave Alert Issued In Many Indian States: Doctor Explains Safety Tips, Do's And Don'ts

2. Planks

Planks are beneficial for your entire body, including abs, back, shoulders, and legs. Get into position on forearms and toes, with your elbows directly under shoulders and body forming a straight line like a plank of wood. Engage your core by drawing your navel toward the spine and look down to keep your neck neutral. Start by holding this for 20-30 seconds, and gradually increase to a minute. Repeat 3-4 times with 20-second rests. This helps build stability without jumping or high cardio. It also helps to improve your posture.

3. Child's Pose (Balasana)

This is a soothing yoga pose that stretches the back, hips, and thighs while keeping you calm. Kneel on the floor, with big toes touching and knees wide apart. Sit back on your heels, then fold forward, extending arms overhead or resting them by your sides and keep your forehead on the mat. Close your eyes and breathe slowly. Inhale for four counts, and exhale for six. Do this for 1-2 minutes. This pose compresses the abdomen lightly, helping in digestion and releasing tension in the lower back.

4. Legs Up the Wall (Viparita Karani)

This inversion helps to combat leg swelling and fatigue by reversing gravity's pull. Scoot close to a wall, lie on your back, and swing your legs up to rest vertically against it, and snug your hips to the base. Let arms relax by sides, palms up, and close your eyes for 5-10 minutes, breathing evenly. This helps to drain excess fluid from legs, improves venous return, and soothes varicose veins that's common in hot weather. It also helps to calm the nervous system.

Also read: Is There A Wrong Way To Hydrate? Doctors Explain Hydration Mistakes You Are Making During A Heatwave

5. Forward Fold (Uttanasana)

Forward Fold helps to calm the mind and cool the body through a mild inversion, stretching hamstrings and compressing the torso. Stand tall at the top of your mat, with feet hip-width apart. Inhale to lengthen spine, then exhale hinging from hips, letting head and arms hang heavy. You can bend your knees generously to protect the back. Hold for 30-60 seconds. It relieves heat headaches by increasing blood flow to the brain and reduces spinal compression.

6. Head-to-Knee Pose (Janu Sirsasana)

This seated forward bend fosters flexibility, cooling you from within. Sit with one leg extended, sole of bent knee against inner thigh. Inhale to lengthen, exhale and fold over extended leg, reaching for foot or shin. Hold 30 seconds per side, breathing into the stretch. This asana massages abdominal organs, helping in detoxification, and lengthening the spine for better alignment.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.