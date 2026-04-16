Why Nosebleeds Spike In Summer: Causes, Risks And Prevention Tips

A heatwave alert has been issued by the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) for several Indian states. With temperatures exceeding 44 degrees Celsius in several states like Telangana, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Odisha and parts of Delhi-NCR, the IMD has issued orange and yellow alerts in affected areas. As temperatures soar across India, many people notice an unusual and often alarming symptom, sudden nosebleeds. Medically known as epistaxis, nosebleeds are generally harmless but can be distressing, especially when they occur frequently.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO) and global ENT research, nosebleeds are among the most common ear, nose, and throat emergencies worldwide. While they can occur at any time of the year, seasonal patterns show a noticeable spike during periods of extreme heat and dryness. India's summer climate, characterised by high temperatures, dehydration, dust exposure, and widespread use of air conditioning, creates ideal conditions for nasal irritation. These factors can weaken the delicate blood vessels inside the nose, making them more prone to rupture.

Understanding why nosebleeds occur more frequently in summer is key to preventing them. While most cases are mild and self-limiting, recurrent or severe episodes may indicate underlying health issues and require medical attention.

What Causes Nosebleeds In Summer?

Nosebleeds occur when tiny blood vessels inside the nasal lining rupture. These vessels are extremely delicate and can break easily under certain environmental or physiological conditions.

1. Dry And Hot Air:

One of the biggest triggers is dry air. Medical data shows that dry conditions cause the nasal lining to crack, making it more likely to bleed. (Cleveland Clinic) In summer, especially in North India, heatwaves reduce moisture in the air. Indoor cooling systems like air conditioners further dry out the environment, worsening the effect. A study published in a peer-reviewed journal, Cureus, found a direct link between lower humidity and higher cases of nosebleeds, with even small drops in humidity increasing incidence rates.

Also Read: What Happens To Your Body During A Heatwave? Health Risks Explained

2. Dehydration And Fluid Loss:

Dehydration is another key factor during Indian summers. High temperatures lead to excessive sweating, which reduces overall body moisture. This includes the nasal mucosa, the protective lining inside the nose. Clinical observations show that dehydration thickens mucus and increases irritation, making nosebleeds more likely.

When this lining dries out:

It becomes fragile

Cracks easily

Bleeds even with minor irritation

3. Heat-Induced Blood Vessel Changes

Heat also directly affects blood vessels. Scientific explanations show that high temperatures increase vascular fragility, especially in superficial nasal vessels.

During hot weather:

Blood vessels dilate (expand)

Capillaries become more fragile

Even minor triggers can cause rupture

4. Dust, Pollution And Allergies

Indian summers are often accompanied by:

Dust storms

Increased pollution levels

Pollen and allergens

These irritants inflame the nasal lining, leading to frequent sneezing and nose blowing, both of which can trigger bleeding. Allergic rhinitis and infections are recognised contributors to epistaxis due to repeated irritation of nasal tissues.

5. Increased Use Of Air Conditioning

While air conditioners provide relief from heat, they can worsen nasal dryness. Air-conditioned environments:

Reduce humidity indoors

Dry out nasal passages

Increase risk of bleeding

This is particularly relevant in urban India, where prolonged exposure to AC environments is common during summer.

6. Frequent Nose Picking Or Irritation

Children and even adults may unknowingly irritate the nose due to dryness. Dry, crusted nasal lining becomes itchy, leading to:

Nose picking

Rubbing

Minor injuries

These actions can easily rupture already fragile blood vessels.

Who Is More At Risk?

While anyone can experience nosebleeds, certain groups are more vulnerable:

Children (due to sensitive nasal lining)

Elderly individuals (weaker blood vessels)

People with allergies or sinus infections

Individuals with high blood pressure

Those on blood-thinning medications

According to clinical data, most people experience at least one nosebleed in their lifetime.

When Should You Be Concerned?

Most summer nosebleeds are harmless and stop within a few minutes. However, medical attention is needed if:

Bleeding lasts longer than 20 minutes

Nosebleeds occur frequently

There is heavy blood loss

It follows an injury

You feel dizzy or weak

Persistent or recurrent cases may indicate underlying conditions such as clotting disorders or hypertension.

Also Read: Summer Heatwaves Are Already Here: Doctors Share Tips To Stay Safe And Healthy

How To Prevent Nosebleeds In Summer

Preventive care is simple but highly effective.

Stay Hydrated: Drink plenty of water to keep nasal tissues moist. Keep Nasal Passages Moist: Use saline sprays or apply a thin layer of petroleum jelly. Avoid Excessive AC Exposure: Use humidifiers or maintain indoor humidity levels. Protect Against Heat And Dust: Wear masks or cover your face during dust storms or extreme heat. Avoid Nose Picking: Keep nails trimmed and avoid irritating the nasal lining. Manage Allergies: Seek medical advice for chronic allergies or sinus issues.

What To Do During A Nosebleed

First aid measures include:

Sit upright and lean slightly forward

Pinch the soft part of your nose for 10 minutes

Avoid lying down or tilting your head back

These steps help control bleeding and prevent blood from entering the throat.

Nosebleeds in summer are a common yet often misunderstood problem, especially in a country like India where extreme heat, dehydration, and environmental factors converge. From dry air and heat-induced vessel fragility to dust and lifestyle habits, multiple factors contribute to this seasonal spike. The good news is that most cases are preventable with simple measures like hydration, humidity control, and proper nasal care. However, frequent or severe nosebleeds should never be ignored. Seeking timely medical advice ensures early diagnosis and prevents complications.

Disclaimer: This content, including advice, provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.