6 Effective Home Workouts To Tone Your Body During Cold Weather Conditions

A cold wave has been sweeping across different parts. Ayanagar in Delhi on Monday (January 12) recorded the lowest minimum temperature at 2.9 degrees Celsius. Fatehpur Sikri in Rajasthan recorded the lowest minimum temperature at minus 2 degrees Celsius. During such cold weather conditions, people tend to avoid going out and hence, workouts tend to take a back seat. However, exercising is extremely important as it benefits you in several ways. During such times, home workouts come to the rescue.

Home workouts are the perfect way to maintain overall health and well-being. Certain exercises such as bodyweight exercises can also help to tone muscles as they target multiple areas without equipment. Here are some exercises you can do at home to tone your body.

Exercises To Tone Your Body

1, Squats

This is a great lower-body exercise that benefits the quadriceps, hamstrings, glutes, and calves while also engaging the core for stability. Start with feet shoulder-width apart, toes slightly turned out. Inhale as you hinge at the hips and bend your knees to lower your body, pushing your hips back like sitting into an imaginary chair. Descend until your thighs reach parallel to the floor or as low as mobility allows keeping your chest lifted, knees tracking over toes, and weight in your heels. Exhale and drive through your heels to stand. Aim for 3 sets of 12-15 repetitions. This exercise improves lower body power and stability, reducing the risk of injury while performing daily activities.

2. Lunges

This exercise targets the legs, glutes, and improves balance when you're stepping forward or backward. Step one foot forward, lower your body until both knees form 90 degrees with front thigh parallel to ground. Then push back to start and alternate legs for 3 sets of 10-12 per side. Variations like reverse lunges can add challenges. This exercise corrects imbalances and boosts hip flexibility that is important to prevent injury.

3. Planks

Planks engage the entire core, including abs, obliques, and lower back, for isometric toning. Hold a plank by keeping your elbows under shoulders, body in a straight line from head to heels, and engaging your glutes and abs. Hold for 3 sets of 30-60 seconds, breathing steadily. It helps to improve your endurance and spinal stability.

4. Glute Bridges

Glute bridges isolate and activate the glutes, hamstrings, and erector spinae, which helps to counter the impact of prolonged sitting. Lie supine with knees bent, feet flat hip-width apart, and arms at sides. Press feet down to lift hips upwards, forming a straight line from knees to shoulders. Squeeze glutes fiercely for 2-3 seconds and then lower with control. Perform 3 sets of 15 reps. This exercise restores pelvic tilt and alleviates lower back tension.

5. Mountain Climbers

This exercise tones the core, shoulders, and legs with high-intensity cardio. From high plank, rapidly drive knees toward chest alternately like running in place. Aim for 3 sets of 20-30 seconds. It increases heart rate for fat loss.

6. Push-Ups

Push-ups help in toning your upper-body, benefiting the chest, shoulders, triceps, and core through a pressing motion. Start in a high plank position with hands kept slightly wider than shoulders, and body forming a straight line from heels to crown. Then bend elbows to lower your chest toward the floor in a controlled manner, keeping elbows at a 45-degree angle from your torso rather than flaring out. Stop when your chest nearly touches the ground, then press through your palms to extend your arms fully, exhaling at the top. Try to perform 3 sets of 10-12 reps, dropping to knees or elevating hands on a sturdy surface for beginners. Push-ups help to strengthen the upper body, improving posture and shoulder health.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.