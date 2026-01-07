Nutmeg, or 'jaiphal', as it is commonly known in Indian kitchens, is used normally for its distinct flavour. People are normally familiar with the nutmeg that is grated and has a black and brown pattern on its interior surface. This nut is grown on trees; when it gets fully ripe, it falls, and then it is collected, assessed and processed for production. There are multiple varieties of nutmeg that are primarily cultivated in Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka and are mostly disease resistant. Nutmeg is known for its digestive, calming, and anti-inflammatory properties in both Ayurveda and modern research studies. But as is the case with every natural remedy, people need to be cautious of their consumption habits, as too much nutmeg could have serious side effects.

5 Health Benefits Of Nutmeg Or Jaiphal

1. Improves Digestion

Nutmeg has properties that help stimulate digestive enzymes. These enzymes are responsible for effective digestion. Additionally, eating a moderate dose of nutmeg can help relieve bloating, gas, and indigestion to some extent. Here is what studies say about nutmeg and digestion:

According to a study in Phytotherapy Research, the essential oil of myristica fragrans (nutmeg) has a particular chemical composition which is helpful for digestion.

While their extraction methods and the quality of the spice matter, nutmeg has multiple helpful properties.

There is a wide range of biological and medicinal uses of nutmeg, which makes it sought after for functioning as a digestive aid.

This study also documents that nutmeg has a rich dose of antioxidant, antimicrobial, anti-inflammatory, anticancer, and neuroprotective effects.

2. Supports Better Sleep

Certain compounds in nutmeg may have mild sedative effects. Many people know about using grated nutmeg in milk before bed for this reason. Clinical studies show that nutmeg extract can help improve sleep quality. Most of these are animal studies, so more human testing is needed to validate their effectiveness. According to the Indian Journal of Pharmacy and Pharmacology, nutmeg has several factors supporting better sleep quality, including:

When a controlled dose of nutmeg was combined with sedative drugs like phenobarbitone and pentobarbitone, it made the subjects sleep longer than usual.

This means that nutmeg's natural sleep-boosting properties can increase the effectiveness of specific sedative drugs.

Animal studies have shown that nutmeg seed extract can significantly extend sleep duration.

Specifically, a dose of 7.5 mg of nutmeg seed extract prolonged the sleep duration of mice.

Note: Excessive amounts of nutmeg may cause serious side effects. Consult a dietician or nutritionist for the exact dosage.

3. Boosts Oral Health

Nutmeg functions as an antimicrobial, and this helps maintain proper oral health, as many oral diseases are caused by bacteria. Studies document that its antibacterial properties help fight bad breath and oral bacteria. This is why certain dental care products use nutmeg oil as an ingredient for providing oral health benefits. Here is how nutmeg boosts oral health:

It functions as an antibacterial and antifungal, which deters the spread of harmful bacteria in the oral cavity.

Nutmeg essential oil is effective against gram-positive bacteria like staphylococcus aureus, Bacillus cereus, b. luteus, and listeria monocytogenes.

4. Enhances Skin Health

Ayurveda and modern research both document that using nutmeg paste is effective for treating certain skin issues. These skin issues tend to harm self-esteem and lower overall confidence; nutmeg paste, when used in the recommended manner, can lessen the appearance of acne and scars.

Nutmeg contains significant amounts of active components beneficial in reducing stress from environmental stressors.

It also functions as an anti-inflammatory, which helps keep inflammation in check, leading to reduced skin problems.

Modern cosmetic applications use nutmeg paste or extract to formulate skincare packs and facial oils to repair the skin barrier.

5. May Support Brain Function

The aromatic nutmeg has a component named myristicin, which is linked to cognitive benefits in small doses. There are studies which warn against consuming high doses of nutmeg and its potential toxicity. While Ayurvedic studies indicate that it is beneficial for boosting memory and concentration, caution is always advised. There are various brain-boosting capabilities present in brain function, such as:

Nutmeg has particular components that make it function like some antidepressant drugs.

This also means that nutmeg has a potential role in regulating mood and anxiety-related behaviours.

Precautions And Safe Use Of Nutmeg

As every natural remedy has beneficial aspects, it can cause serious side effects, as people tend to consume natural remedies in excess sometimes. It is important to tailor your approach towards nutmeg consumption for maintaining a side-effect-free experience. According to The Here are the necessary precautions that people need to take:

Recommended daily intake depends on its form. If the nutmeg is being grated into a fine powder as per the food item being consumed. And if nutmeg powder is being consumed, then a pinch to 1 teaspoon approximately.

There are risks of overdose, as nutmeg is also a hypnotic and may cause hallucinations. And even serious toxicity-related health issues.

Not for pregnant women or children without medical advice, as the body becomes sensitive when it undergoes pregnancy.

And children have developing immune systems which may react differently towards natural remedies based on their genes, environment and child-rearing practices.

Nutmeg is a fragrant spice that offers digestive, sleep, oral, skin, and brain health benefits. Through a moderate intake, people can reap the complete health benefits without the side effects. But when people need to use nutmeg medicinally, they should consult a medical professional for a safe and individualised approach.

Disclaimer: This content, including advice, provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information.