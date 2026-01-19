2-Year-Old Boy Dies From A Rare Disease With Flu-Like Symptoms; Here's What You Should Know About Kawasaki Disease

A 2-year-old boy has died of a rare disease with flu-like symptoms in Bristol, UK. Hudson Martin collapsed on the stairs of his home while playing on January 8. The paramedics spent over an hour trying to restart his heart, however, their efforts went in vain. The child was pronounced dead. Hudson was diagnosed with Kawasaki disease when he was just seven months old. Hudson's dad, Damien, said, "You'd never know anything was wrong from pictures or videos."

Damien, speaking to Bristol Live, recalled the weeks before Hudson was diagnosed with the condition, said, "He was deteriorating day by day, and pretty much ended up laying in bed, not moving. All they were doing was taking blood, doing tests, that's all they could do" After Hudson was diagnosed with the condition, he underwent two rounds of treatment. He showed signs of improvement, however, his test results were a cause of concern.

Damien said, "His numbers weren't coming back down to where they should be, and even though he was up showing signs that he was well - he was waking up, he was moving around and he started eating - the doctors every day kept coming in with bad news and saying there was nothing they could do, his numbers aren't moving. They were basically preparing us and saying he was not going to make it."

What Is Kawasaki Disease?

It is a rare heart condition that usually affects children under the age of 5. According to Johns Hopkins Medicine, Kawasaki disease causes the immune system to attack blood vessels, which gets inflamed and swollen. Kawasaki disease tends to affect the coronary arteries, which carry blood to the heart muscle. The condition is the most common form of acquired heart disease (not present at birth) in children.

Symptoms Of Kawasaki Disease

One of the most common signs of the condition is a high fever that lasts for five days or more. Along with fever, one might also witness some other symptoms. Here, take a look at some of those signs.

Strawberry tongue, which is bumps or white spots on the tongue

Peeling skin on the fingers and toes

Red eyes

Redness and inflammation of the hands and feet

Redness and swelling of the lips, mouth, tongue and throat

Skin rash (see below)

Swollen lymph glands

Causes Of Kawasaki Disease

Johns Hopkins says that the exact cause of Kawasaki disease is not known. However, it is "not contagious and so it cannot spread from person to person. It might be the result of changes to certain genes or related to viral or bacterial infections. Infections may cause the immune system to attack the blood vessel walls by mistake and cause inflammation."

Risks Factors Of Kawasaki Disease

There are certain factors that increase your child's risk of developing Kawasaki disease. These include:

Age: Children under the age of 5 have the highest risk of Kawasaki disease.

Children under the age of 5 have the highest risk of Kawasaki disease. Sex: Children who are assigned male at birth are slightly more likely to get Kawasaki disease

Children who are assigned male at birth are slightly more likely to get Kawasaki disease Ethnicity: Children of Asian or Pacific Islander descent have higher risks.

Complications Of Kawasaki Disease

Here are some of the complications of Kawasaki disease, according to Cleveland Clinic.

Aneurysms in inflamed coronary arteries. In severe cases, this may require coronary artery bypass surgery

Blood clots and narrowing in coronary arteries

Coronary artery rupture

Issues with the heart valves that help blood move through your child's heart

Inflammation in your child's heart

Hepatitis

Inflammation in your child's lungs

Infections in your child's heart

Pancreatitis

Poor heart function or heart failure

Heart attack

Management/ Treatment for Kawasaki Disease

The treatment for Kawasaki disease aims to:

Reduce inflammation

Prevent or lessen damage to arteries

Prevent blood clots in people with coronary artery issues

Prevent heart complications

Here are some treatments that are used for Kawasaki disease.

Immune globulin (IVIG), or human blood proteins that you receive by IV. About 10% of children may not respond to the first dose of IVIG and will need a second dose or other medications.

Aspirin

IV fluids for hydration

Medications for pain and swelling

Anticoagulants (blood thinners) for people at risk of blood clots

Steroids or other anti-inflammatory medications in severe cases

Cold compresses

