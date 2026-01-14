Experiencing Flu-Like Symptoms? When To See A Doctor For Winter Illness

Several northern and central parts of India are currently experiencing cold wave conditions. Alongside these extreme weather fluctuations, there has been a noticeable increase in flu-like illnesses and respiratory infections in the Delhi NCR over the past few weeks. Common symptoms reported include cold, persistent cough, high fever, chest congestion, body aches, and frequent headaches. During the winter season, the incidence of flu-like illnesses tends to rise due to multiple factors. Cold temperatures can weaken the immune system; as temperatures drop, the body works harder to maintain its core temperature, leading to increased vulnerability to infections. Furthermore, low humidity levels and cold, dry air can dry out the mucous membranes in the respiratory tract, making it easier for viruses to enter and infect the body. Some studies suggest that certain viruses are more prevalent in colder months, increasing the likelihood of infection.

"There has been an increase in patients with flu-like symptoms in OPDs over the last month. This year, the number of flu cases is higher compared to the last few months. There is a noticeable trend of increased flu-like symptoms during winter, but this year the rise is more marked," says Dr. Aman Kumar, Consultant in Internal Medicine at Manipal Hospital, Ghaziabad.

25-30% increase in cases

"Most cases involve upper respiratory tract infections, followed by influenza-like illnesses, particularly Influenza A, H1N1, as well as RSV and Adenovirus. The number of patients reporting influenza-like symptoms has increased by approximately 25-30 percent. The prevalence of flu-like illnesses in winter can be attributed to the cold, dry atmosphere and reduced ventilation at home, creating an environment conducive to the growth of viruses."

"Common symptoms among patients include cough, sore throat, fever, body aches, a runny or blocked nose and myalgia (muscle pain)," Dr. Kumar adds.

Tips to manage symptoms for quick recovery

1. Rest and hydrate: Prioritise getting plenty of rest and staying hydrated. Drinking warm fluids like herbal teas or soups can be soothing.

2. Over-the-counter medications: Consider over-the-counter medications to manage symptoms. Pain relievers, decongestants, and antihistamines can help alleviate discomfort. However, for effective and safe results, it is wise to consult your doctor before taking any medication.

3. Nutritional support: Eat a balanced diet rich in fruits and vegetables to boost immunity. Foods high in vitamin C, like citrus fruits and leafy greens, are particularly beneficial.

4. Steam inhalation: Inhaling steam can help relieve congestion and soothe sore throats.

When to see a doctor

The expert highlights that it is important to differentiate between a common cold and the flu. "To distinguish between a regular cold and the flu, one must be vigilant. A normal cold lasts about 3-4 days, but if it persists longer, accompanied by fever, chest pain, or shortness of breath, one should consult a doctor. Elderly individuals and those with pre-existing conditions must be especially vigilant," advises Dr. Kumar.

Prevention tips to follow

Get the yearly influenza vaccine, if available, to reduce the chances of contracting the virus

Wash your hands frequently with soap and water, or use hand sanitisers to minimise the risk of infection

Limit contact with individuals showing signs of illness and maintain social distancing whenever possible

Wear warm clothing to help your body maintain its temperature and reduce the risk of catching a cold

Ensure proper ventilation indoors to help disperse pathogens in the air

As temperatures continue to drop and air quality worsens, it is essential to follow these precautions to significantly reduce your risk of illnesses during the winter months.

