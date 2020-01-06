Assam Cop Sexually Assaulted Teen Daughter Of Another Officer: Police

The Indian Police Service officer allegedly sexually harassed the teenager in an inebriated condition inside a room of his official bungalow.

The superintendent of police allegedly assaulted the teen at his bungalow (Representational)

Guwahati:

Superintendent of Police (SP) of a hill district in Assam has been charged under the POCSO Act for allegedly sexually harassing a teenage daughter of another senior police officer at a new year's party.

The SP threw the party on December 31 where a senior lady police official went with her teenage daughter, sources said on Sunday.

The Indian Police Service (IPS) officer allegedly sexually harassed the teenager in an inebriated condition inside a room of his official bungalow.

The girl's mother, who is a senior Assam Police Services officer, lodged a complaint along with her daughter at the All Women Police Station and "a case was registered on January 3 under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act," a police source said.

The girl's statement has already been recorded but whether the SP has been questioned is not clear yet.

At the Crime & Criminal Tracking Network & Systems (CCTNS) website, the status of the FIR has been blocked with a message, "Case considered to be sensitive, cannot be displayed."

CCTNS is a project of the central government for creating a comprehensive and integrated system for effective policing through e-governance.

When contacted, Guwahati Police Joint Commissioner Debraj Upadhyay said, "Not in a position to reply as I am busy with the security of (Sunday's) Twenty20 match."

Phone calls made to the SP and the lady officer remained unanswered.

