Poll Body Appoints Ex-Bureaucrat Manjeet Singh As Special Observer For Assam

The Election Commission on Monday appointed former bureaucrat Manjeet Singh as the special observer for poll-bound Assam with a mandate to update the poll panel on election preparedness in the northeastern state.

Polling in Assam will be on April 9, and the votes will be counted on May 4.

The poll panel reminded that during his press conference on Sunday, Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar had assured that elections in all states, including Assam, would be held peacefully.

As the special observer, retired IAS officer Singh will visit Assam regularly to observe the election preparedness, conduct of the Assembly elections, and give inputs to the poll body wherever necessary.

"As the eyes and ears of the Commission, the special observer will further bolster the conduct of elections in a free, peaceful, impartial and transparent manner in Assam," the Election Commission said.

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