Mother And Son Arrested For Kidnapping 6-Year-Old In Gurugram

A mother and son who kidnapped a six-year-old boy from Sector 40 area of Gurugram, were arrested from Agra, police said on Sunday.

The child, whom the duo was planning to sell to rich childless couples, have been rescued.

Police said the incident came to light when a man filed a child missing complaint at Sector 40 police station on June 23. An FIR was lodged and the police had launched a hunt for the boy.

A team from the anti-human trafficking branch of Gurugram Police led by Assistant Sub-Inspector Kuldeep Singh eventually arrested Shivam, a resident of Madhav Vihar Colony in Uttar Pradesh's Agra, on July 2 and rescued the child.

Shivam was produced before a city court, which remanded him to four-day police custody.

During interrogation, the accused revealed the role of his mother Manoj, who accommodated the child at her Agra home. Manoj was subsequently arrested on Saturday.

"Shivam admitted that he wooed the boy by offering a toffee and kidnapped him. He took the child to Agra, where his mother Manoj kept the boy in her house. The duo had been scouting for a childless couple who could offer them good money in exchange of the child, but the police arrested them before that," a Gurugram spokesperson said.

