Director Kanu Behl Accuses Multiplex Chains Of Shutting Out His Film Agra: "We're Being Denied Shows Because Of So-Called Big Blockbusters"

A day before his much-anticipated film Agra releases in cinemas, filmmaker Kanu Behl has spoken out against what he calls the 'sidelining' of smaller films in multiplexes.

Kanu Behl's Fight For Screen Space

In a post on X, Kanu Behl shared the difficulties his team has faced securing shows for Agra, despite its international acclaim.

"Update on 'Agra', the film: We're being denied shows because of the so-called 'big blockbusters' and because small films 'don't fit into' multiplex chain programming. It's up to you the audience now! Speak up and tag the chains. Say that you want to see the film!" he wrote.

The filmmaker continued his post with a strong message for audiences, urging them to support diverse storytelling. "Spread the word. Or this will just go on and on. And the space for anything else other than mindless 'infantilised cinema' will disappear," he penned.

The Journey Of 'Agra'

Kanu Behl, whose debut feature Titli (2014) was widely praised for its realism, returns to theatres after more than a decade with Agra. The film premiered at the prestigious Directors' Fortnight section of the 2023 Cannes Film Festival and is finally set to release in India on Friday, November 14.

Despite the buzz, Behl revealed that Agra will open on just 100 screens - compared to another film releasing the same day across 2,000 screens. Speaking to NDTV, he said, "I have 100 screens... The bigger battle for filmmakers like me is to expand and sensitise the audience to films that are more than just Disney-fied Class 3-4 Bollywood films."

Co-written by Kanu Behl and Atika Chohan, Agra delves into themes of sexual repression and identity within a confined domestic setting. The film follows a young man, portrayed by debutant Mohit Agarwal, as he grapples with his desires while living in a cramped household in the city of Agra. The cast also includes Rahul Roy, Vibha Chhibber, and Priyanka Bose.

