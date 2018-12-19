4 Cab Drivers Rob 15 Passengers On Delhi-Gurgaon Expressway, Arrested

According to passengers, the gang used to target people who walked on the roads looking for transport.

Gurgaon | | Updated: December 19, 2018 09:00 IST
The drivers have so far robbed over 15 people in the last three months.


Gurgaon: 

Highlights

  1. One of the four drove cabs while other three acted like passengers
  2. They threatened passengers with a gun or at knifepoint: police
  3. Gang targeted people on the road looking for transport, say passengers

Four cab drivers who robbed passengers at Delhi-Gurgaon Expressway have been arrested by the crime branch. Police say that while one of them used to drive, the other three acted like passengers.

The drivers have so far robbed over 15 people in the last three months by threatening passengers at gun or knifepoint, police say.

According to passengers, the gang used to target people who walked on the roads looking for transport.

"The accused are the residents of Haryana, three from Mewat and another from Palwal. They have confessed that they had robbed cash, ATM cards, and mobiles from over 15 people at a gunpoint," Gurgaon police officer Shamsher Singh told news agency ANI.

Police have taken two taxis into custody.

