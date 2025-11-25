Cab Driver Denies AC After Seeing Passenger In Sweater, Video Sparks Debate

A video has gone viral on social media showing a cab driver refusing to turn on the air conditioning (AC), arguing that the passenger was wearing a cap and sweater. The incident has sparked a debate online regarding passenger rights and driver obligations. The incident reportedly occurred in Delhi.

In the video, the driver defends his decision by stating the passenger was dressed warmly (wearing a cap and sweater) and therefore, he believed, did not require the AC. He can be heard saying in Hindi, "Theek hai, aap keh rahe ho ki AC nahi chala raha main. Aapne cap pehen rakhi hai, upar se sweater bhi pehen rakha hai, toh AC ki zaroorat aapko padhegi na. Aap utar ke rakho na. Iss mausam mein aap peeche baith jaao, hum sardi mein aage baithe thand mein, hai na (Okay, you're saying I'm not switching on the AC. You're wearing a cap and a sweater, so you'll obviously need the AC. You can take them off. In this weather, you sit at the back while we sit in the front in the cold)."

The passenger can be seen in the clip attempting to file a complaint via the ride-hailing app.

The video garnered a range of reactions. Some users sided with the passenger, emphasising that AC costs are typically included in the fare and that windows often need to remain closed to avoid pollution and noise. Others were more sympathetic to the driver's perspective or highlighted that the actual issue lies with the ride-hailing platforms' fare structures.

One user wrote, "You want him to inhale pollution and car exhaust in bumper-to-bumper traffic? AC cost is included in the base fare. The driver should close his vent and wear thermals — why must the customer breathe fumes?"

Another commented,"It's not about cold, it's about avoiding the dust coming in from the road. So it makes sense to keep the windows closed with ac on. As you would understand 50% of the Indian roads are covered in thin dust so one shouldn't drive with windows down."

A third said, "I don't understand why the hell these cab drivers turn off the ac. they should understand if they drive the car with windows open, there will be least fuel average because of the air drag. turning on the AC is every customer's right because they paid for it."

This incident is part of a larger, recurring issue, particularly in cities like Bengaluru, Pune, and Hyderabad, where cab drivers often refuse to use the AC. Drivers often cite high fuel prices, increased operational costs, and low earnings after platform commissions as reasons for not using the AC.