Ahead Of Diwali, Manohar Parrikar's Audio Message For People Of Goa

Manohar Parrikar was discharged from AIIMS last month. (File)

In his first outreach to the people of Goa since May, chief minister Manohar Parrikar on Monday extended Diwali greetings through an audio clip played on radio.

"I pray to God that the coming year be full of happiness and fulfillment. Diwali greetings to you all," Mr Parrikar said in an audio greeting sponsored by Goa's Department of Information and Publicity.

This is the first time that Mr Parrikar has directly communicated with the people of Goa since May 13, when he delivered a video address at a meeting of party booth workers. BJP national President Amit Shah had also attended the meeting.

He has been in and out of hospitals in Goa, Mumbai, New York and Delhi since February this year.

Ever since he returned from New Delhi's All India Institute of Medical Sciences last month, Mr Parrikar has not made a public appearance, barring three meetings -- one each with the state cabinet, top state BJP leaders and the state Investment Promotion Board.