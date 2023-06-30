Man Visits Minor Girlfriend's Home, Thrashed To Death By Her Family: UP Cops

Three people have been arrested in this connection, police said. (Representational)

A 23-year-old man was allegedly beaten to death over visiting his minor girlfriend's home, police in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad said on Friday.

Three people have been arrested in this connection, they said.

The victim, identified as Parvez, had gone to the girl's residence in the Khoda area on Thursday, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Trans Hindon) Vivek Chandra Yadav said.

When the girl's father found out, he and his nephews allegedly thrashed Parvez. He also narrated a false story to the police that Parvez was a thief who had broken into their home, Mr Yadav said.

Parvez was taken to the district hospital where doctors declared him dead.

Investigations based on the call records of the girl and Parvez revealed that they knew each other for a long time and talked on the phone regularly. On Thursday night, Parvez came to meet her, the police said.

When the girl's father and his family members came to know about the relationship, they accused him of being a thief and thrashed him with iron rods, they added.

A case has been registered on the basis of a complaint lodged by Parvez's brother against the minor girl's father and his two nephews, Mr Yadav said.

They were arrested on Friday and an investigation is underway, he added.

