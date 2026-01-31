Alcohol, Snacks, And A Double Murder By Eatery Staff In Ghaziabad

A fight over snacks and alcohol at an eatery in Ghaziabad escalated on Friday, leading to the death of two men and leaving another injured.

Satyam, Shripal and Anurag, all factory workers aged around 25 years, had parked their e-rickshaw near the eatery and were consuming alcohol. An argument reportedly broke out between them and the eatery staff over ordering snacks while drinking. The confrontation escalated, after which the eatery owners and staff allegedly attacked the three men with kinives and other sharp weapons.

Police rushed to the spot to find Satyam and Shripal in a critically injured state. They were later declared dead.

Anurag sustained injuries but is reported to be out of danger.

DCP Trans Hindon Nimish Patil said the area has been secured, an investigation has started and a few suspects have been taken into custody for questioning.