Four armed men stole cash and jewellery worth over Rs 50 lakh from a shop in Ghaziabad on Tuesday, police said.

The shop owner and two employees were counting Dhanteras sales from Monday when the robbers barged into the shop and took out their guns.

They stole Rs 4 lakh, gold, silver jewellery and then fled from the spot. A case has been registered and investigation is underway, police said.