Turkish Aviation Firm Celebi Goes To Court After Centre Revokes Clearance

A day after its security clearance was revoked by the Centre citing national security reasons, Turkey-based aviation firm Celebi has approached the Delhi High Court and challenged the decision. The Centre's move had come in the wake of Turkey's support for Pakistan during hostilities with India after Operation Sindoor.

On Thursday, the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security had revoked the security clearance for the ground handling and cargo services provider, which serves nine major airports in India. The order had said that the security clearance was being cancelled "in the interest of national security".

"Celebi Airport Services India Pvt Ltd is a Turkey-based company that provides ground services at many airports in the country. Turkey had openly supported Pakistan. In view of the current situation, this has become an issue of national security. Keeping security in mind, Celebi has been banned in the country," Minister of State for Civil Aviation Murlidhar Mohol had said.

On Friday, Celebi Airport Services India approached the Delhi High Court and challenged the Centre's decision, claiming that "vague" national security concerns were cited without reasoning, a report by news agency Reuters said.

Seeking that the decision be set aside, the company argued that it would impact 3,791 jobs and investor confidence. It also claimed that the order was issued without any warning.

Responding to the Centre's announcement on Thursday, the company had said it is not a Turkish organisation and has no links with any foreign government.

"Celebi's business in India is truly an Indian enterprise, led and managed by Indian professionals, deeply invested in the country, and committed to its growth. We are not a Turkish organisation by any standard and adhere fully to globally accepted practices of corporate governance, transparency, and neutrality, with no political affiliations or links to any foreign government or individuals," the company had said in a statement.

"Celebi Aviation is a global company with a legacy of over 65 years in aviation services, delivering ground handling and cargo operations across three continents and six countries. As we continue to expand in emerging aviation markets, our mission remains consistent; to contribute meaningfully to the aviation sector, national economies, and the local workforce in every country we operate in," it added.

India had given security clearance to the company in November 2022 and, according to its website, it handled around 58,000 flights and 5.4 lakh tonnes of cargo in India every year at nine airports, including Delhi, Bengaluru and Goa.