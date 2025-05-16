Bengaluru Techie Shares How He Reached Rs 1 Crore Net Worth Before Age 30

Quick Reads Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. A Bengaluru techie shared his journey to a net worth of Rs 1 crore. He started with a salary of Rs 2.4 LPA at age 23 in 2018. His salary rose to nearly Rs 50 LPA after multiple job offers.

A Reddit post detailing how a Bengaluru techie managed to achieve a net worth of Rs 1 crore before turning 30 is going viral on social media. Taking to the popular subreddit Personal Finance India, the engineer shared that his journey started with a modest Rs 2.4 lakh per annum (LPA) salary in 2018, when he was just 23 years old. But now, despite coming from a low-income family, he said that he has managed to achieve financial stability and prosperity, even before turning 30.

"This isn't a boast. It's my story," the original poster (OP) clarified at the beginning of his post. He shared that he comes from a low-income family, where his father earned around Rs 7,000 to Rs 8,000 and his mother around Rs 5,000 to Rs 7,000. Money was always tight, but he managed to study in a decent private school, paying fees of Rs1,200 a month when he graduated. "I was smart, but also profoundly lazy. Scored 89% in both 10th and 12th with minimal studying and maximum cricket," the Redditor wrote.

When it came time for college, the man said he aced the JEE Exam and joined a local private engineering college. "The main reason? The college bus started from my area, so guaranteed window seat for four years," he wrote. "College fees were hard to afford, loans were rejected, but relatives stepped in and helped. We made it through," he said.

The Redditor shared that he pursued Electronic and Communication Engineering (ECE) and immediately started dabbling in electronics projects. "It was less about grades and more about messing around with bots and components. I coasted at an 8 CGPA with minimal effort," the OP shared.

By the third year, his interest pivoted toward programming. "Electronics slowly took a backseat, and I dove into writing code," he said. "Final year came, and a known service-based company visited our campus. Out of 400+ students, 35 were selected. Somehow, I was one of them. That's when things started rolling," he added.

In 2018, the techie graduated and began his career in Bengaluru with a meagre salary of Rs 2.4 LPA - about Rs 15,000 a month. He then described his early years of survival and hustle with humour and honesty. "We even had fun. Tons of it," he recalled of his PG life, when he used to work six days a week, saved Rs 2,000 monthly and absorbed knowledge from both component mentors and colleagues who mistook copy-pasting for programming.

Then came Covid, a ghosted job offer from a Big 4 firm, and finally, a life-changing HR call, which led to a Rs 12 LPA offer. "My brain short-circuited," he wrote.

Then, in the 2022 job market boom, his journey took another leap, and he managed to crack 13 offers. He accepted one from a product-based company offering Rs 32 LPA. the techie said even though his base salary didn't rise much afterward, his stock grants boosted his total compensation to nearly Rs 45-50 LPA.

Also read | "Exactly What India Needs": Capitalmind CEO On Trump's 'Make In US' Call To Tim Cook

Despite the massive income jump, the techie said that his lifestyle remains grounded. "I've never been materialistic. I still use the Android phone I bought in 2019. My wardrobe mostly consists of free office t-shirts and a couple of Zudio/Westside jeans. And my footwear? Rs 250 shoes-with Rs 1,000 shoe soles inside. Gotta protect those knees, not the brand image. For now, this works. I've never felt the urge to chase luxury. Hopefully, by 35-40, I'll hit a level of Financial Independence (FI) that allows me to choose peace over paychecks," he wrote.

Further, the man admitted to making financial mistakes early on. But he revealed that he now invests Rs 71,000 per month via SIPs and maintains a portfolio that has grown from Rs 31.6 lakhs in 2023 to Rs 100.77 lakhs in 2025. "Watching it grow nw feels oddly therapeutic," he wrote.

In the coming years, the man hopes to make his final job switch and possibly retire before 45. Concluding his post, the man advised young professionals to "just keep moving".

"Be frugal where it matters, splurge where it counts, and never underestimate the power of compounding (financial and career-wise). And most importantly-stay humble. Life has a funny way of keeping you grounded. Like your Rs 250 shoes falling apart while your stock portfolio quietly climbs," he said.