UPSC CSE Prelims 2025 Live Updates: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is all set to conduct the Civil Services preliminary examination on May 25. The exam comprises two objective-type papers-General Studies (GS) Paper 1 and the Civil Services Aptitude Test (CSAT), also known as Paper2. GS Paper I assesses candidates in subjects such as history, geography, political science, economics, and developments in science and technology. The CSAT paper, on the other hand, tests comprehension, logical reasoning, and analytical abilities.

UPSC has released the admit cards for prelims on its official website, upsconline.gov.in. Applicants are required to obtain and print their admit cards in advance, as no physical copies will be sent. It is essential to keep the e-Admit Card safe until the final results of the 2025 CSE are announced. Candidates must also go through the "Important Instructions" attached to the admit card thoroughly.

