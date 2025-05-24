UPSC CSE Prelims 2025 Live Updates: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) will conduct the Civil Services Preliminary Examination on May 25. The exam comprises two objective-type papers - General Studies (GS) Paper 1 and the Civil Services Aptitude Test (CSAT), also known as Paper 2 - each carrying 200 marks. GS Paper I assesses candidates on subjects such as history, geography, political science, economics, and developments in science and technology. The CSAT paper evaluates comprehension, logical reasoning, and analytical abilities.
Candidates must retain their e-Admit Card until the final results of the 2025 Civil Services Examination are announced. They should also read the "Important Instructions" attached to the admit card carefully.
The exam centre will close 30 minutes before the scheduled start time-9AM for the morning session and 2PM for the afternoon session. Candidates must arrive at the venue at least 60 minutes before the reporting time and carry a valid photo ID (Aadhaar, passport, voter ID, or driving licence) along with a printed copy of the admit card. Digital copies of the admit card will not be accepted.
Here Are The Live Updates On UPSC CSE Prelims 2025
UPSC CSE Prelims 2025 Live Updates: What's Not Allowed Inside The Exam Premises?
Candidates are not allowed to enter the examination premises with any bag, baggage, luggage, valuables/costly items, mobile phones, smart/digital watches, other IT gadgets, books, etc.
They are advised not to bring banned items as venue supervisor will not make any arrangement for keeping these items at the centre. In case, a candidate brings any such banned items, he/she will make his/her own arrangement for keeping the same outside the exam centre and the Commission will not be responsible for any loss in this regard.
UPSC Prelims 2025 Live Updates: Important Instructions For Exam Day
- Electronic devices, including mobile phones and smartwatches, study materials, and other prohibited items, are strictly forbidden inside the examination hall.
- Candidates are advised to dress modestly and avoid bringing any banned materials to the examination venue.
- For candidates who have forgotten their Registration ID (RID), the UPSC portal provides a "Forgot RID" option for retrieval using their email ID and date of birth.
- While admit cards can be downloaded on smartphones, using a desktop/laptop for download and printing is recommended for optimal results.
UPSC Prelims 2025 Latest Updates: What's The Paper Pattern?
The exam comprises two objective-type papers-General Studies (GS) Paper 1 and the Civil Services Aptitude Test (CSAT), also known as Paper 2. GS Paper I assesses candidates in subjects such as history, geography, political science, economics, and developments in science and technology. The CSAT paper, on the other hand, tests comprehension, logical reasoning, and analytical abilities.