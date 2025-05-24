UPSC CSE Prelims 2025 Live Updates: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) will conduct the Civil Services Preliminary Examination on May 25. The exam comprises two objective-type papers - General Studies (GS) Paper 1 and the Civil Services Aptitude Test (CSAT), also known as Paper 2 - each carrying 200 marks. GS Paper I assesses candidates on subjects such as history, geography, political science, economics, and developments in science and technology. The CSAT paper evaluates comprehension, logical reasoning, and analytical abilities.

Candidates must retain their e-Admit Card until the final results of the 2025 Civil Services Examination are announced. They should also read the "Important Instructions" attached to the admit card carefully.

The exam centre will close 30 minutes before the scheduled start time-9AM for the morning session and 2PM for the afternoon session. Candidates must arrive at the venue at least 60 minutes before the reporting time and carry a valid photo ID (Aadhaar, passport, voter ID, or driving licence) along with a printed copy of the admit card. Digital copies of the admit card will not be accepted.

