"Want Life Of...": Justice DY Chandrachud To NDTV On New Role As Professor

Former Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud, who demitted office in November last year, will now work as a distinguished professor at the National Law University (NLU) in Delhi, adding a new chapter to what he calls a life of "socially purposive activities".

Speaking to NDTV, Justice Chandrachud explained why he took the decision and said this will not be the first time he is donning a teacher's hat.

"I want to lead a life of socially purposive activities. To mentor the younger generation of citizens who will carry forward the mantle of our society and nation," Justice Chandrachud said.

Recalling his previous teaching stints, he continued, "I was a visiting professor at the University of Mumbai from 1988 to 1997, where I taught Comparative Constitutional Law. In 1984, I was a visiting professor at the University of Oklahoma in the US."

The National Law University (NLU) said Justice Chandrachud's appointment marks a "transformative chapter" in Indian legal education.

"We are profoundly honoured to welcome Dr Justice D Y Chandrachud, former Chief Justice of India, as a Distinguished Professor at National Law University Delhi," the university wrote on X on Thursday, posting a photo of Justice Chandrachud with its Vice-Chancellor GS Bajpai.

Describing the association as a pivotal moment, Mr Bajpai said in a message, "This historic association marks a transformative chapter in Indian legal education, bringing one of our most progressive jurists to mentor the next generation of legal minds. Justice Chandrachud's presence will profoundly enrich our academic ecosystem."

We are profoundly honoured to welcome Dr. Justice D.Y. Chandrachud, former Chief Justice of India, as a Distinguished Professor at National Law University Delhi. pic.twitter.com/M79QrFU8TL — National Law University Delhi (@NLUDofficial) May 15, 2025

As part of the collaboration, NLU Delhi will establish a Centre for Constitutional Studies, where Justice Chandrachud will guide cutting-edge research.

"His legacy in constitutional morality, transformative constitutionalism, and dynamic interpretation of fundamental rights offers unparalleled empirical and doctrinal material for academic inquiry," Mr Bajpai said.

The university will also launch "In the Spirit of Justice: The DYC Distinguished Lecture Series" in July, which will aim to tackle contemporary legal challenges through Justice Chandrachud's lens.



(With inputs from PTI)