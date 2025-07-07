"World Revolves Around...": DY Chandrachud Explains Why Moving Out Not Easy

A year back, then Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud made headlines for his sharp remarks in the courtroom and incisive judgments. Yesterday, he was in the news after the Supreme Court urged the Centre to ensure that Justice Chandrachud, who retired in November, vacates the Chief Justice's official residence at the earliest.

Soon after, social media trolls picked up on the news. Words such as "taxpayers' money", "fall from grace" were thrown about. In his response, Justice Chandrachud spoke about the challenges in finding suitable accommodation for his daughters who have special needs. He stressed that he was aware of his public responsibilities and had no intention to hold on to the government accommodation.

The former Chief Justice has now spoken exclusively with NDTV about his daughters Priyanka and Mahi, who are in his foster care, how they have brought joy to him and his wife Kalpana Das and how their condition requires round-the-clock attention and a home tailored to their convenience.

"Priyanka and Mahi have a rare genetic disorder called nemaline myopathy which affects the skeletal muscles. This disorder has no treatment or cure anywhere in the world presently, though research is going on in India and abroad," he said.

Explaining the condition that afflicts them, Justice Chandrachud said, "Nemaline myopathy causes degeneration of the muscles and motor skills. It severely affects the respiratory system, causes severe scoliosis and issues relating to swallowing, breathing and speech and compromises all organs."

Priyanka and Mahi, he said, need a variety of exercises every day, ranging from respiratory to neurological to occupational therapy and pain management. "This home, including bathrooms, has been modified for their condition," Justice Chandrachud said, stressing how just moving into any house is not an option for his family. The former Chief Justice earlier said the government had allotted him a temporary accommodation on rent, but that house was lying unused for two years and is currently undergoing renovation. He has said most of his belongings are packed and he would move out as soon as the house is ready.

Speaking about his daughters' condition, he said, "Care has to be taken that they do not suffer from fatigue as it deteriorates the muscles further. For them to have a dignified life, a multi-disciplinary team of healthcare professionals, including pulmonologists, ICU specialists, neurologists, respiratory therapists, occupational therapists, physical therapists, speech therapists and counsellors work together on a daily or weekly basis."

"Priyanka has been on respiratory support since December 2021 and has a tracheostomy tube connected to a BiPAP machine. She was ventilated three times at the age of thirteen at PGI Chandigarh. The tube has to be changed several times a month and sometimes, a couple of times a week. An ICU setting has been created at home... Priyanka is susceptible to infections and has to be protected against dust, allergies and infections," Justice Chandrachud said.

"For us parents, the world revolves around their well-being. Kalpana has striven to establish contacts with specialists, scientists and caregivers worldwide. She is actively following the current research in an effort to find a cure. As parents, we avoid travelling together without the children. As parents, we try to make their lives meaningful, fun and create an atmosphere where they lead a fulfilling life," he said.

The former Chief Justice said they encouraged Priyanka and Mahi to pursue music and art. "The children are very good at chess. They were undergoing education at the Sanskriti School in Delhi, but unfortunately, could not continue. They continue to have home-schooling. Every aspect of their day-to-day activities is carefully looked after by Kalpana. We do not socialise and prefer to spend free time at home with the children," he said.

"The children are pet parents to 11 cats. Mahi has a special link with animals and birds. Both Priyanka and Mahi are active and lead an ethical life. They lead us to adopting a vegan lifestyle," he added.

Justice Chandrachud also has two sons -- Abhinav and Chintan Chandrachud, both lawyers.

Amid the row over his government accommodation, the former Chief Justice has said he tried everything to get an alternative home as soon as possible and kept the Supreme Court administration updated about his attempts. He has said he also considered getting a house on rent till his government accommodation was ready, but no one was ready to let out a house for such a short duration.