SBI Clerk Mains Result 2025 To Be Released Soon; Here's All You Need To Know

SBI Clerk Mains Result 2025: The State Bank of India (SBI) is expected to release the result of the SBI Clerk Mains Exam 2025 soon. According to media reports, the results are expected by May 23. Candidates who appeared for the exam can check their results by visiting the official website of SBI - sbi.co.in.

Once released, candidates will be able to check their results using details such as registration number/roll number and date of birth/password. While downloading the scorecards, candidates must verify details such as their name, roll number/registration number, marks obtained, qualification status, and category-wise cut-off marks.

The SBI recruitment exam was held on April 10 and 12 in multiple shifts. The SBI Clerk Mains scores and cut-offs 2025 are expected to be out in the last week of May.

SBI Clerk Mains Result 2025: Here's How To Download

Go to the official website of SBI: sbi.co.in/web/careers.

On the homepage, click on the "Current Openings" link.

Look for Recruitment of Junior Associates (Customer Support & Sales) (Adv No: CRPD/CR/2023-24/27) on the notification page.

Click on the "MAINS RESULT FOR SBI JUNIOR ASSOCIATE FOR EXAM HELD ON 10 & 12 APRIL 2025" link.

On the login page, enter your registration number and date of birth.

The SBI Clerk Mains Result with passing status will appear on the screen.

Download the result and take a printout for future reference.

SBI Clerk Mains Result 2025: Important Details And Selection Process

The SBI Clerk Mains Result 2025 will be released in PDF format. The file will contain the roll numbers of candidates who have qualified for the next stage.

The selection process for Junior Associates comprises three stages:

Preliminary Examination

Main Examination

Language Proficiency Test (LPT)

The selection process does not include an interview round.

What's Next After the Result?

Candidates who make it to the merit list will have to undergo the Regional Language Test (LPT), which is qualifying in nature. Final selection will be based on the marks obtained in the Mains exam, subject to clearing the LPT and meeting all eligibility criteria.