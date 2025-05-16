Cow Races To 3rd Floor Of Pune Building To Escape Stray Dogs, Rescued

Residents of a 'wada', traditional building, in Pune, woke up to a racket when a cow climbed to the third floor of the structure after being chased by stray dogs in the early hours of Friday, an official said.

The incident occurred at Pardeshi Wada in the Ravivar Peth area around 6 am, he said.

"Chased by stray dogs, a jersey cow entered the premises and climbed up to the third floor on a narrow wooden staircase," a fire official said.

He said residents called the fire brigade after they couldn't bring the bovine down.

"The cow could not be brought out from the staircase. As a last resort, we used a crane and safety belts to get it out safely," the official said.

