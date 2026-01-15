What Is The New 'Dubai Chewy Cookie' Going Viral In South Korea? How To Make It At Home

South Korea is known for its wide range of delicious dessert offerings, and now there is a new sweet treat people cannot get enough of. Inspired by the sticky, indulgent Dubai chocolate bar filled with pistachio cream, tahini and knafeh pastry, South Korea has created its own twist: the Dubai chewy cookie. As reported by the BBC, this dessert has taken the country by storm, with shops selling hundreds of cookies within minutes and even non-dessert restaurants jumping on the trend. Sushi bars and noodle shops are now offering this new cookie, and demand is so high that some stores have started rationing purchases.

What Is The Dubai Chewy Cookie?

Despite its name, this dessert is not your typical cookie. Its texture is closer to a rice cake, thanks to a glossy marshmallow-based chocolate exterior that gives it a signature chew. Inside, you'll find a rich pistachio kataifi filling - nutty, crunchy and indulgent. Although similar to mochi, the chewy texture comes from gently melted marshmallow that sets beautifully as it cools. The pistachio centre adds depth and crunch, making it a luxurious bite.

South Korea's New Dessert Craze

The trend first exploded last September when Jang Won-young from the K-pop group Ive posted a photo of the cookie on Instagram. Since then, prices have surged, currently ranging between 5,000 and 10,000 won (Rs 308-616), and pistachio costs have jumped by 20 per cent, local media reports.

There is even a real-time map that reportedly tracks stores selling the dessert and their stock levels. Counterfeits have also appeared, prompting customers to call them out online. The Dubai chewy cookie frenzy shows no signs of slowing down.

How To Make The Viral Dubai Chewy Cookie At Home

Can't find it in your city? Try making it yourself - no baking required. These indulgent treats are perfect for gifting or enjoying as a special snack.

Ingredients:

150 g kataifi (finely chopped)

20 g unsalted butter

250 g pistachio cream

200 g marshmallow

30 g butter

15 g cocoa powder

20 g milk powder

Extra cocoa powder for dusting

Instructions:

1. Make the filling: Toast kataifi in butter until golden, mix with pistachio cream, freeze for 15 minutes, then roll into balls.

2. Prepare the exterior: Melt butter and marshmallows, mix in sifted cocoa and milk powder, and cool completely.

3. Assemble: Flatten marshmallow mixture, wrap around filling, roll into balls, and dust with cocoa powder.

Why The Dubai Chewy Cookie Is Worth Trying

The Dubai chewy cookie combines Middle Eastern flavours with Korean creativity, making it one of the most exciting dessert trends of the year. Whether you buy it or make it at home, this treat promises a chewy, nutty, chocolatey indulgence that's hard to resist.