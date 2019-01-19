Weight Loss: Try These Fibre-Rich Snacks To Shed Extra Kilos

We know that losing weight can be really exhausting, especially in winters. In order to lose weight, many people go for short-cuts like crash diets or fad diets, which may give results in very short time but may not work in long-term. Moreover, these diets do more harm than good to our health. If you want to lose weight in a healthy way and have fabulous results, you need to be patient and follow a healthy diet along with regular exercise. Health experts and nutritionists around the world recommend having five small meals in a day that are packed with proteins and dietary fibre in order to lose weight.



Here are three fibre-rich evening snacks that you can have to keep your hunger pangs at bay:



1. Trail Mix

Crunchy seeds and nuts are packed with all the essential nutrients that our body needs. Be it pumpkin seeds, chia seeds, sesame seeds, pistachios, almonds, walnuts or cashews, they are brimming with vitamins, minerals and fibre. These tiny yummy delights may look small, but are very dense and heavy foods that help you keep satiated for a longer period. Fibre takes longer for your body to digest, leaving you full, keeping you away from any craving. This is how you can make trail mix at home.

2. Oats Poha

If you are bored with the regular poha, made of rice, then try this protein- and fibre-rich oats poha. Full of both soluble and insoluble fibres, oats are one of the best dietary sources of fibre. Take a bowl and add some water and oats in it. Keep them aside. Make sure you don't dip oats too much in water as it might get too soggy. Now, take a pan, saute some veggies of your choice like peas, onions, bell and peppers, carrots, etc. Once you are done with that, add the soaked oats to the pan and mix well. Your oats poha is ready.

3. Sprouts

Sprouts are one perfect snack to satiate your hunger pangs. Sprouts are packed with both protein and dietary fibre that are good for your weight loss. A bowlful of sprouts makes for an excellent high-fibre snack. Better still, add some freshly chopped veggies like cucumber and tomatoes, and sprinkle some rock salt and pepper for the spicy edge.

Include these healthy fibre-rich snacks in your weight loss diet and see the results yourself.



Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

