Weight Loss: 6 Protein Rich Breakfast To Lose Weight And Reduce Belly Fat

Breakfast is the most important meal of the day and rightly so, it helps keep you energetic through the day; that is if you have had the right foods. Nothing is as important as kick starting your day with a whole breakfast. Whether you are a morning person or not, a bowlful of nutritious delights will keep you going through the day and prevent you from overeating junk food. While we love to begin the day with yummy ghee laden parathas, cheese toasts, fried eggs, etc., they are best when eaten occasionally. One of the best ways to fill yourself up in the morning is to have protein rich foods so that you feel satiated through the day. Protein not only keeps you fuller for longer, it also helps kick-start your metabolism, further helping you in weight loss. A high protein diet can also reduce your belly fat. Here's what protein does to your body.

How protein helps in losing weight?

Eating protein can reduce muscle loss that should help keep your metabolic rate high as you lose body fat. Protein reduces appetite and hunger. It fills you up in a way that you end up eating lesser calories and consciously control portions. By reducing carbs and fats in your diet and increase protein intake, you tend to decrease hunger hormone and boost several satiety hormones. Proteins are hard to digest and metabolise; which is why you feel less hungry through the day. Protein works equally on both sides- calories in and calories out.

High protein breakfast foods for weight loss

1. Oatmeal

Oatmeal is a great breakfast option that is rich in fibre, which keeps you fuller for longer, thereby preventing hunger pangs and binge-eating. Oatmeal is also a slow-release carbohydrate. Eating this about three hours before exercise is known to burn more calories.

2. Eggs

Eggs are the most common breakfast options that you can bring into use for your breakfast. Lose weight with a boiled egg, poached egg or steamed eggs. Both egg white and egg yolks both are said to come loaded with lots of protein in them.

3. Moong dal chilla

A moong dal chilla is pure protein, and you can spruce it up with paneer and greens for added nutrition. Moreover, moong dal chilla is low in calories which will help you lose weight effectively. It is said that this chilla is lighter and more nutritious than besan ka chilla. Pair it with a glassful of buttermilk and stay energised for the rest of the day.

4. Poha

Poha is loaded with healthy carbohydrates and proteins and is super low in calories. One bowl of cooked poha has around 250 calories, along with a number of vitamins, minerals and antioxidants too. Addition of curry leaves makes it even healthier. So if you are watching your weight, make sure you do not add peanuts to it.

5. Daliya

Daliya is high in fibre and protein, both of which take time to digest, suppress hunger pangs, boosts metabolism and activates weight regulating hormones. Higher protein intake actually increases levels of satiety, while regulating your levels of the hunger hormone ghrelin.

6. Sprouts

High protein legumes yield high protein sprouts; therefore pick lentils and kidney beans to ensure that you eat enough sprouts for the day.

Make sure you pair these foods with a healthy diet through the day and engage in exercises.